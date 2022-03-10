Exercise at home with this practical Adidas pull-up bar at a 60% discount

If you are a person who finds it difficult to go to the gym or who does not have the possibility to go for economic or work reasons, we can always try to bring the gym home. Although there is a belief that setting up a gym at home is very expensive, we can buy basic equipment at very affordable prices to exercise any part of our body. Next we analyze the Adidas pull-up bar on salecheap and essential device to work our upper body.

Adidas pull up bar

The Adidas Door Gym is cost-effective, space-efficient and versatile home workout equipment, designed to develop your upper body strength. Equipped with strategically placed padded handles, its three pull-up variations help target your biceps, shoulders, upper and lower back, and abs.

Chin-up bar

It can also be used on the ground to give you a greater range of motion for push-ups, thus working your chest and triceps. Its usual price is €44.99 but Today we can find it at a 59% discount.

get it on amazon for €18.65

* Prices updated as of publication date.

