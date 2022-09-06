Entertainment

Exercise burns calories ideal for women over 50

Exercise is transcendental at all ages, but it becomes increasingly important at ages approaching longevity. Physical activity should be done daily, or at least 3 times a week, although it is difficult to do in a world where we do not stop for a minute and it becomes increasingly difficult for us to find a space to exercise. However, one study found that dance will be the best choice for 50 year old women.

Research published in The North American Menopause Society revealed that dance It is one of the best physical activities to do as it helps improve physical fitness and have a strong heart. The conclusions were found from the follow-up of a group of women between 55 and 57 years of age for three months. And among the results, it was learned that if you do this activity three times a week for an hour and a half, coordination, agility and aerobic capacity will be improved, while calories will be burned.

