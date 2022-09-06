Exercise burns calories ideal for women over 50

Exercise is transcendental at all ages, but it becomes increasingly important at ages approaching longevity. Physical activity should be done daily, or at least 3 times a week, although it is difficult to do in a world where we do not stop for a minute and it becomes increasingly difficult for us to find a space to exercise. However, one study found that dance will be the best choice for 50 year old women.

Research published in The North American Menopause Society revealed that dance It is one of the best physical activities to do as it helps improve physical fitness and have a strong heart. The conclusions were found from the follow-up of a group of women between 55 and 57 years of age for three months. And among the results, it was learned that if you do this activity three times a week for an hour and a half, coordination, agility and aerobic capacity will be improved, while calories will be burned.

Also, this exercise improves good cholesterol and reduces blood triglycerides, benefiting the heart. It is even a natural emotional pill, since after dancing the levels of self-esteem are increased. Regarding the number of calories burned, according to another study from the University of Brighton, people who dance burn more calories than they would burn running, swimming or cycling.

Consequently, the 50 year old women Those who want to maintain a healthy lifestyle, achieve a sense of well-being and stimulate the cardiovascular system and muscles, will have to take dance classes. In this way, physical capacity, memory, agility and coordination will be increased. Along the same lines, it will benefit the human body because it fully impacts flexible thinking and self-control, as well as helping to reverse the loss of volume in the hippocampus.

Photo: Pixabay

East exercise indicated for 50 year old women It will release endorphins, substances produced by the brain that relieve physical pain, produce a feeling of well-being and even euphoria. The researchers also determined that dancing helps on an emotional level because the mind rests, it disconnects from the daily routine and problems.