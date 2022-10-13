Exercise can induce asthma, but it is still recommended

The fact of suffering from a respiratory disease such as asthma is not an excuse to avoid practicing daily physical exercise. In fact, specialists agree that playing sports is advisable for people affected by this pathology. However, “the presence of exercise-induced asthma may indicate poor disease control.”

These are the words of Dr. José Luis Cuadri Montiel, a family doctor at the Rociana del Condado Health Center in Huelva. “This problem causes shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and other symptoms during or after physical activity,” he adds.

This occurs because patients with asthma may have a lower tolerance for exercise caused by the symptoms of the disease itself and other reasons such as the lack of physical conditions as a result of the person’s inactivity.

However, and as Dr. Sergio Antonio Villagrán Pérez, an emergency physician at Hospital Puerta del Mar in Cádiz, points out, the evidence indicates that “exercise improves the aerobic condition of people with asthma. In asthmatic children-adolescents it can provide normal levels of aerobic capacity”.

In this sense, it indicates that the greatest benefits obtained from exercise in asthmatic patients are associated with a significant improvement in quality of life (according to the score of the Pediatric Asthma Quality of Life Questionnaire) in all aspects assessed: activity, symptoms and emotional aspect.

Symptoms to assess

Exercise-induced asthma is caused by narrowing of the airways in the lungs due to intense exertion. Clinically, according to American Thoracic Society (ATS) this type of asthma is defined by a drop equal to or less than 10% of the forced expiratory volume (FEV 1 ) after performing an exercise test. Dr. Villagrán points out that it is estimated that this problem affects between 40% and 90% of people with asthma1.

The main symptoms, explains this expert, are: shortness of breath, wheezing in the chest, cough and dyspnea during or after exercise. In the case of the asthmatic athlete, they also experience chest pain or tightness, fatigue when exercising, and decreased sports performance.

“These are symptoms that appear after starting physical exercise, between five and the first twenty minutes,” adds Dr. Arianna González Fuentes, a doctor at the Benejúzar Health Center in Alicante.

What happens in these cases is a bronchoconstriction that can lead to an asthmatic crisis, “but that can be avoided by having good asthma control before starting the exercise,” says Dr. Eduardo Van-der Hofstadf Román, a professional Primary Care at the Ciudad Jardín Health Center in Alicante.

How is it diagnosed

For its diagnosis, points out Dr. Van-der Hofstadf, it is necessary to go to the clinical history and objectify the professional through a stress test, isocapnic hyperventilation, with or without cold and dry air, or the mannitol test.

The latter is only valid in the follow-up and evaluation of the treatment. “It is useful, above all, when you cannot have the elements to carry out a stress test with good judgment, but you have to know that it has limited usefulness”, he explains.

In the case of people with asthma, atopy or rhinitis or with a diagnosis of bronchial hyperreactivity who present some of the symptoms indicated, “exertional asthma should be suspected”. And a differential diagnosis should always be considered with diseases that cause dyspnea of ​​diverse aetiology, such as those of cardiac, metabolic, hematological or otorhinolaryngological origin.

Dr. González adds that the influence of possible triggers of symptoms such as the presence of pollens and pollutants in the air and infections of the upper respiratory tract must be taken into account.

The most indicated treatment

Most people with exercise-induced bronchoconstriction are able to exercise and stay active by treating symptoms with asthma medications and preventive measures, says Dr. Cuadri. In addition, “it may be the case that the doctor prescribes drugs to be used before exercising or regularly as long-term control.”

In order to minimize or prevent bronchoconstriction during sports, fast-acting beta agonists can be used. They are inhalable medications that help open the airways, so they are the most frequent and, generally, the most effective before physical activity, explains the specialist. “However, daily use is not recommended because tolerance to its effect can develop.”

For long-term control, it is indicated for control of underlying chronic asthma or symptoms and is used daily. This group includes inhaled corticosteroids that help reduce inflammation in the airways. Combination inhalers with corticosteroids and long-acting beta agonists that help relax the airways are also indicated, says Dr. Cuadri. “While this treatment is used for long-term asthma control, your doctor may recommend it before you exercise.”

As for leukotriene modulators that block inflammatory activity, these “can be used daily or as preventive treatment if taken at least two hours before physical activity.”

Cuadri warns that it is important not to rely solely on quick-relief medications and that the frequency of use should be controlled, since, if it is very frequent, a long-term control treatment can be adjusted.

healthy living habits

Bearing in mind that exercising is more beneficial than harmful for people with asthma, there are a number of habits that should be considered in order to minimize the possible bronchoconstriction induced by sports.

Doing a good warm-up that varies the intensity 15 minutes before starting the activity and breathing through the nose to warm and humidify the air before it reaches the lungs are essential. You should also avoid exercising in areas with high levels of pollution, such as busy roads.

The use of masks is not recommended for exercising, neither in the case of healthy people nor in those who live with asthma. The humidity in the lungs increases because the expired air is not removed properly and water accumulates on the surface of the alveoli, says Dr. Villagrán. “This hinders gas exchange, CO accumulates two in the blood and we do not get all the oxygen we need and the entry of oxygen into the respiratory tract is limited, reducing performance.

In fact, adds Dr. Cuadri, several studies have shown statistically significant deleterious effects on various cardiopulmonary physiological parameters during mild to moderate exercise, both in healthy subjects and in people with underlying respiratory diseases. In cold and dry climates, to avoid cold air in the lungs, it is better to wear a scarf.

In the case of people with allergies, it is essential to avoid triggers such as avoiding sports outside with high pollen counts in the environment.

For the preparation of this article, we have had the collaboration of doctors: Eduardo Van-der Hofstadt Román, Arianna González Fuentes, Elena Marcos Alcalá, Harold Dustin Sánchez Ponte, José A. Ferrández Navarro, José Luis Cuadri Montiel, José Manuel Molina Montes, Luis G. Bueno Ortiz and Sergio Antonio Villagrán Pérez.

Reference:

1 Asthma and Exercise 2020. American Thoracic Society. Available in: https://www.thoracic.org/patients/patient-resources/topic-specific/asthma.php