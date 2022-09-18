Exercise hormone stops Parkinson’s symptoms: study

YoResearchers at Johns Hopkins University and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston showed that irisin hormonewhich is secreted into the blood during endurance or aerobic exercise, reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s and stops movement problems in mice.

The Parkinson’s diseasea neurological condition that causes people to lose control over their muscles and movements, affects about one million people in the United States.

The researchers studied mice engineered to have symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. If confirmed in research additional laboratory and clinical trials, the study could pave the way for a Parkinson’s disease therapy based on irisin hormone.

The results of the researchers’ tests appeared on August 31 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Ted Dawson of Johns Hopkins Medicine and Bruce Spiegelman of Dana Farber worked together to investigate the link between molecule Irisin exercise and Parkinson’s disease.

RESISTANCE EXERCISE RELIEVE PARKINSON SYMPTOMS

For unknown reasons, resistance exercise has long been found to relieve symptom of the illness.

Dawson, whose research focuses on neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, said one of the first clues about the link between exercise, Parkinson’s disease and irisin came from Spiegelman, whose first paper on irisin was published in 2012 in Nature and later in other scientific magazinesshowing that a protein called irisin peptide is released.

In the last decade, other laboratories have found that exercise raises irisin levels, and there is interest in investigating the connection between irisin and Alzheimer’s disease. alzheimers, as well as Parkinson’s disease.

To test irisin’s effects on Parkinson’s disease, Dawson and Spiegelman’s teams began with a research model used by Dawson in which brain cells Mouse cells are designed to spread small, spiny fibers of alpha synuclein, a protein that regulates mood and movement related to the brain neurotransmitter dopamine.

When the alpha proteins synuclein clump together, those clumps kill brain cells that produce dopamine, a key trigger of Parkinson’s disease.

THE MICE THAT RECEIVED IRISIN HAD NO MOVEMENT DEFICITS

The fibrous groups of alpha synuclein are very similar, says Dawson, to those found in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease.

In the model of laboratory, The researchers found that irisin prevents the accumulation of alpha-synuclein clusters and their associated death in brain cells.

Next, the research teams tested the effects of irisin in mice engineered to have symptom similar to those of Parkinson’s.

They injected alpha synuclein into an area of ​​the brain of the mouse, called the striatum, where dopamine-producing neurons extend.

Two weeks later, the researchers injected a viral vectorwhich increased blood levels of irisin, which can cross the blood-brain barrier, in mice.

Six months later, mice given irisin had no muscle movement deficits, while those injected with a placebo showed deficits in grip strength and their ability to descend a pole. N

With information from Johns Hopkins University.

