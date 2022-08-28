Exercise in summer: how to train and recover

Aware of the benefits of physical activity for health, more and more people practice physical exercise in the summer season, encouraged by the holidays, the good weather, the greater availability of free hours to dedicate to oneself, to relax and unwind, and also by the desire to see oneself looking good and in good shape.

Many even seek the help of a personal trainer (PE) to exercise during the summer, a profession whose services are increasingly in demand, experiencing seasonal peaks in demand in summer and winter, point out ProntoPro, an Internet portal, which brings together those who they offer their professional work and to those who require it.

However, during the hot season there are also those who decide to stop playing sports and doing physical exercise due to the high temperatures and the beginning of the holidays, they explain from this online platform (www.prontopro.es).

EPs enrolled in ProntoPro recommend continuing with their sports routine during the summer months so as not to lose what they have gained during the year, and to continue enjoying the many benefits that training regularly entails, such as “improving physical fitness, resting better , accelerate metabolism and reduce stress”, they argue.

THE BEST EXERCISES

To train during the summer season, the EP advise…

…start the training with warm-up exercises with the aim of raising the temperature so that the muscles and joints are activated and ready to increase the intensity of the exercises later.

… train for 30 to 45 minutes, two or three days a week, avoiding the hottest hours, being preferable to practice physical activity between 7 and 11 in the morning, when the temperature is lower and “more calories are consumed”. they burn”, they explain.

Training as a couple is more stimulating. Photo: Nutristore. (Pablo Gutman/EFE)

… practice water activities, such as aquagym and aqua-circuit (the best known), the new aquaboard (toning and balance exercises on a board) or kayaking, swimming in open water, surfing or kitesurfing.

…enjoy the beach without touching the sea water, exercising on the sand, individually or in a group, through activities such as volleyball, beach soccer, yoga or running (as long as you don’t have joint or tendon problems).

…play sports in the mountains, for example hiking, trekking (walks lasting several days) or cycling routes, which allows you to discover natural spaces, increase the strength and muscle mass of the lower body and improve cardiovascular health.

THE BEST FOOD

“The sports activities whose practice increases the most in the summer months are swimming, cycling, racket sports and golf,” they point out from Nutritienda, an online portal specialized in health, nutrition and beauty.

“Playing sports throughout the year is essential for our health, but when practicing it in summer and due to the heat, the body makes an overexertion that can harm it,” explains Noelia Suárez, director of communication at Nutritienda (www.nutritienda.com).

Avocado, packed with healthy nutrients. Photo: Nutristore. (Pablo Gutman/EFE)

For this reason, appropriate measures must be taken to reduce the risks that sports practice can entail (from cramps, dehydration and heat stroke, to hyperthermia, lack of energy, or even syncope), he says.

To prevent this from happening, it is important to stay well hydrated, not train during the hottest hours (since the heat accentuates fluid loss), wear loose and breathable clothing and, above all, eat well, according to Suárez.

He points out that when the muscles work with more intensity, they use the nutrients that are stored in our body as ‘fuel’, which must be recharged after exercising, eating the most appropriate foods, depending on the minerals, vitamins, proteins, fats , carbohydrates and other macro and micro nutrients, which they contain.

To recover and have energy after exercising physically, Nutritienda specialists recommend eating…

… Avocado. Its nutrients contribute to the normal functioning of the muscles, and to reduce tiredness and fatigue. It can be eaten in a salad, in guacamole sauce, or with toast.

… Banana. Helps proper muscle function and prevent cramps, and raises energy levels. It can be taken alone, accompanied by yogurt, in a smoothie or in a fruit salad.

… Spirulina. This algae stimulates the production of red blood cells and blood oxygenation, and helps to gain muscle mass. It can be eaten in soups, salads or ‘sauteed’ (simmered for a short time, with little fat or oil and stirred).

Banana, to recover from physical exertion. Photo: Nutristore. (Pablo Gutman/EFE)

… Lentils. Its consumption contributes to good blood circulation, to prevent anemia and to recover after exercise and also benefits physical performance. In summer they can be eaten in salads, ‘hummus’ or cold creams.

… Dad. Helps nerve function and prevent cramps, provides energy and benefits muscle performance. The best ways to consume it are roasted, boiled or pureed.

… Salmon. The consumption of this fatty fish, beneficial for cardiovascular health, speeds up muscle recovery, which reduces fatigue. It can be eaten baked, grilled, in a cake or even in the form of a cream.

…Chia seeds. They contain key nutrients to increase strength, and can be taken in salads, with fruits and yogurts.

… Broccoli. The nutrients provided by this vegetable are essential for good muscle health. It can be eaten au gratin, sautéed or together with other vegetables in the form of a purée.

… Walnuts. These nuts are a great source of energy, they produce satiety and they benefit the functioning of the heart. They can be taken between meals, in salads and in many recipes.

… Chicken. Its meat is rich in essential proteins for the development of muscle mass. It can be eaten in many ways: grilled, roasted, in a salad or in soup.