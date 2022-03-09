Exercise is vital in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, highlights nutritionist

Exercise, like diet, are fundamental complements for an effective and fast treatment.

Lcda. Wanda González, nutritionist, dietician and exercise physiologist. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Photo: Fabiola Plaza.

The treatment for rheumatological conditions such as arthritis, for example, includes multiple disciplines to ensure an optimal result. Experts say that it is essential that, in addition to the administration of medications suggested by the specialist, the patient adopts or replaces certain habits in his routine. for your health.

Two of the most important supplements that these people should take into account are precisely nutrition and physical activity. That is why, exclusively for the Arthritis and Rheumatology magazine, an ally of the Medicine and Public Health Magazine, Wanda González, nutritionist-dietician, highlighted the importance of exercise in rheumatologic conditions.

“When we talk about exercise, we talk about a more specific routine that we adapt to our daily routine; that is, it becomes a lifestyle that we already adapt. On the other hand, physical activity refers to the daily movements that we do during the day, such as climbing stairs, sweeping, doing the dishes, walking the dog, that is, they are activities in which we allow the body to keep moving,” he clarified.

One of the most prevalent erroneous beliefs in the population with rheumatological conditions is that because they suffer from these pathologies, they cannot adopt a healthy lifestyle, however, this is not the case, he asserted.

“The reality is that exercise is essential for managing the pain derived from these rheumatological diseases, although we think it is not, exercise reduces pain and helps maintain muscle strength, mainly in the muscles that surround the joints,” he explained.

In addition, we must bear in mind that exercise is also one of the most important preventive factors to avoid functional deterioration of the joint, since constant rest can mean more pain for the patient.

Aspects to take into account to adopt a habit such as exercise

The lawyer is emphatic when highlighting that the adaptation of the exercise to daily routine It should be gradual, that is, it should start with light exercises that do not compromise bone health.

“If you’ve never exercised or haven’t exercised in a long time, we’re going to start small. We’re going to avoid extreme or high-intensity exercise, especially when we’re going through inflammation.”

Likewise, the graduate recommends a lot of objectivity regarding how you feel before, during and after training. Now, it is common for pain or discomfort to occur once we finish the exercise routine, however, if the pain persists, and even intensifies in the hours following the routine, the type of exercise performed should be evaluated with a specialist. and the level of convenience for the patient.

He also recommended:

Determine the time of day when the sensation of stiffness and pain is less in order to exercise

Have proper footwear. It must be stabilized and cushion the impact of the exercises.

Start with low-intensity exercise

Adopt flexibility and range-of-motion exercises in our daily lives to reduce joint stiffness

Implementation of yoga and tai chi:

Both yoga and tai chi have been shown to combine deep breathing and relaxation with slow, gentle movements. In addition, according to studies, for older people, Tai Chi reduces stress and increases muscle strength in the lower limbs.

They have also been linked to increased flexibility, balance, and range of motion, while also releasing tension.

Aquatic exercises:

Because water supports the weight of the body, the impact on the joints is greatly reduced, which is why it is the main recommended for patients with rheumatic conditions.

Experts generally recommend swimming and water aerobics, as long as they are performed with gentle movements to help the patient’s flexibility, strength, range of motion, and aerobic conditioning.

When to see the doctor?

Once again, the lawyer highlights the importance of being careful and not putting too much pressure on the affected joint, even more so when it is painful and inflamed. “If this pain intensifies with exercise, we need to stop the action and assess what’s going on, see a specialist, and determine if any kind of rehabilitation is needed,” she concluded.

See the full program: