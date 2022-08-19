Exercise more days or more hours? This says a study

Exercising is just the first step to a Healthy life. After starting physical activity, other factors intervene, such as: how often it is convenient to exercise and for how long.

An investigation of the Edith Cowan University (ECU) answer the dilemma. The experts did a four-week training study with three groups of participants who performed a arm resistance exercise. They measured and compared changes in muscle strength and muscle thickness as a function of different frequencies and hours of exercise.

Two groups performed 30 contractions per week, one group performed six contractions a day for five days a week (6×5 group), while the other group performed all 30 in one day, once a week (30×1 group).

Another group only had six contractions one day a week.

After four weeks of study, the group that performed 30 contractions in a single day showed no increase in muscle strength, although muscle thickness (an indicator of increased muscle size) increased by 5.8 percent.

The group that performed six contractions once a week showed no change in muscle strength and muscle thickness. However, the group that performed six contractions a day for five days a week (6×5 group) saw significant increases in muscle strength, more than 10 percent, with an increase in muscle thickness similar to the 30×1 group.

The results showed that exercise frequency is more important than volume to increase muscle strength.

“People think they have to do a long resistance training session at the gym, but that’s not the case. Simply lowering a heavy dumbbell slowly one to six times a day is enough,” says Ken Nosaka, professor of exercise and sport sciences at ECU.

“If you only go to the gym once a week, it’s not as effective as doing a little exercise every day at home,” he says.

The teacher encourages people to do strength exercisesas they are essential to take care of the muscles and the decrease in muscle mass is the cause of many chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, some types of cancer, dementia and musculoskeletal problems such as osteoporosis.

Rest from exercise is also important

Experts still don’t know exactly why the body responds better to resistance exercises with contractions at smaller doses instead of larger loads less frequently.

But they are clear that taking a day or two off a week is important. “Muscular adaptations occur when we are resting; If someone could somehow train 24 hours a day, there would actually be no improvement.”

“Muscles need rest to improve their strength,” they note. So also it is important to exercise different muscles of the body every day training and not dedicate the whole week to abs, for example.

He also stressed that if someone couldn’t exercise for a period, it wasn’t worth trying to “make up” with a longer session later on.

“If someone is sick and can’t exercise for a week, that’s fine, but it’s best to go back to a regular exercise routine when they feel better,” he noted.

So now you know. It is better to do 40 minutes of exercise about 5 days a week than to spend only one day but many hours in the gym.