Exercise prevents infection and complications of Covid

A study by the University Clinic of Navarra concludes that regular physical exercise prevents infection and complications from Covid-19. The results were presented during the SEEDO Congress.

The work has been carried out by Dr. Amaia Rodríguez Murueta-Goyena, a researcher at the Metabolic Research Laboratory of the Navarra University Clinic and of CIBEROBN. The results show that the hormones produced by the muscle during physical exercise reduce the possibility of infection by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and complications in the case of becoming ill with COVID-19, in addition to reducing inflammation and cell death caused in case of infection.

Obese patients have a greater number of receptors for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in body fat and, in addition, the fat cells of these patients are capable of producing more inflammatory molecules than individuals with normal weight. Dr. Rodríguez explained that “as the degree of obesity increases, the inflammation will be greater and it is more likely that a storm of cytokines will be triggered, which are proteins that control the activity of the cells of the immune system. This is one of the the greatest risks of the person diagnosed with severe COVID-19”.

One of the multiple endocrine alterations suffered by people with obesity is that suffered in the myokines, since they are not well regulated. These hormones (specifically, FNDC4 and FNDC5) increase during physical exercise, and in addition to mediating their beneficial effect on multiple organs and pathologies, they reduce the possibility of infection by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the complications of COVID-19 .

An obese patient has lower blood concentrations of the myokines FNDC4 and FNDC5. Therefore, if they develop COVID-19, they will be more exposed to severe inflammation and this type of cell death, causing multi-organ damage, one of the main causes of death in patients with severe COVID-19. The doctor pointed out that “in in vitro studies we verified that these myokines are capable of reducing SARS-CoV-2 receptors in adipocytes. Therefore, if a healthy person does physical exercise they will have more myokines and, therefore, these receptors will decrease.” of the coronavirus in their fat.

According to the research carried out since the start of the pandemic at the Metabolic Research Laboratory of the University Clinic of Navarra, patients with obesity have a greater predisposition to suffer from the disease. Its director and co-director of the Obesity area, Dr. Gema Frhbeck, stated that “they have a higher risk of requiring hospitalization and, at the same time, of being admitted to the ICU, where they are more likely to need invasive mechanical ventilation.”