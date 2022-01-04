Exercise reduces the symptoms of anxiety

A Swedish study found that training, even better if intense, is an effective treatment for relieving symptoms of anxiety disorders

Instead of (or alongside) the classic therapy and psychotropic drugs, there is another effective treatment for dealing with anxiety: physical exercise. Train even if only in moderation, but even better intensely, relieves the symptoms of anxiety disorders, even when they are chronic. This was confirmed by a study conducted by the University of Gothenburg, which subjected 286 patients to an activity regimen for twelve weeks, analyzing the benefits on their mental state.

Participants (mostly women) had an average age of 39 and suffered from diagnosed anxiety syndrome, half of them for at least ten years. For the duration of the experiment they took part three times a week in 60-minute training sessions, which involved both cardio exercises and strength training. A group was assigned a classifiable physical activity such as light or moderate, aimed at reaching 60% of the maximum heart rate; to another instead an intense type of activity, that is, targeted at 75% of the maximum heart rate.

At the end of the twelve-week program, most of the participants the level of anxiety was decreased, especially in patients who had sustained the greatest effort: “The improvements obtained corresponded significantly to the intensity,” says lead author Malin Henriksson, “In a nutshell, the harder the participants trained, the more the symptoms of anxiety were reduced ”.

Currently the treatments for anxiety disorders, the researchers explain, are cognitive-behavioral therapy and psychotropic drugs. However, the former takes a long time and it does not always produce the desired effects, while the latter usually have side effects. This is why exercise should be taken seriously: “The model that involves twelve weeks of training, regardless of intensity, constitutes an effective treatment that health care should be made available more often to people with this condition, ”concludes co-author Maria Aberg.

The study was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.