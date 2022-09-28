Exercise routine for toned arms

His last cover in the magazine Perfect Magazine showed the actress more muscular than ever. And it wasn’t just the result of photoshop, which surely too, but of a conscientious fitness routine. Sara Álvarez, co-founder and creator of the Reto48 methodology, reveals the arm routine you should do to get arms like those of Queen Letizia or Nicole Kidman.

Jeff KravitzGetty Images

“That definition of arms is not only achieved with weights. The key is to do a combined work of strength and cardio, so that the metabolism speeds up without losing muscle. Food is also decisive: we must eat healthy, increasing proteins and reducing carbohydrates without eliminating them completely, while we define. And something else: it is essential to be within the normal BMI parameters”advises the expert who also recognizes that Nicole has a low BMI although within a healthy range.

triceps

Standing, and with your arms stretched up and a dumbbell in each hand, bring them behind your head with your elbows bent until your hands touch your back and return to the starting position. If you find it difficult with two dumbbells, you can do it with just one, but remember that your elbows should be as close to your ears as possible. Rest 30 seconds between series and series.

lateral raises

Standing, with your arms at your sides and slightly bent – just draw a 45º angle – lift them with a dumbbell in each hand until they are at shoulder height and return to the starting position. Rest 30 seconds between series and series.

push-ups

Lie face down with the balls of your feet flat on the floor and your knees, hips, back and head raised in a straight line. Place your arms outstretched keeping your head straight and bend them until they almost touch the ground. Remember: the closer to your body you place your arms, the more you will work the triceps. And don’t open your elbows when going down. Rest 1 minute between series and series.

shoulder press

Lying on your back, with your back flat on the ground and the soles of your feet supported. Use two dumbbells and stretch your arms fully up at chest height and with the same opening of the shoulders. Begin the movement with a vertical lowering of the dumbbells towards your chest, with your elbows open at a 45º angle. Rest 30 seconds between series and series.

bicep curls

You have to grab the dumbbells with a supine grip (palms facing up). Start standing with your arms down alongside your body. You just have to flex them up until they form a 90º angle and lower them back down. Rest 30 seconds between series and series.

vertical lifts

Grab a dumbbell in each hand and place your arms outstretched at shoulder height, holding the weights with your palms facing up. She raises both arms, stretching them completely until they are vertical.

With how much weight to do them?

As Sara Álvarez points out, “The weight will always depend on the form in which we are, but a good indication to choose it is that the last 2-3 repetitions cost us work.”

How often to do them?

“The ideal is to perform three series of between 12 and 15 repetitions of each exercise, resting 30 seconds between series and series, at least three times a week”Alvarez points out. Yes indeed, “It is important to follow the postural instructions to the letter so as not to damage the back”warns this expert.