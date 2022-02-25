Exercise routine to strengthen the body of those over 40 years old

Over the years, doing sports becomes more complex for many people, but in an effort to return to exercise, some make mistakes that can lead to injuries. Men’s Health recommends this routine for people over 40 years old.

Battle ropes

The technique is simple: “fixed legs, straight back and to produce waves with the ropes through different constant movements”, he explains. Men’s Health about this routine that stands out “for its high power to burn calories and tone the upper body”.

Reverse lunges and squat box jumps

“You need a very stable box, bench or chair to do these reverse lunges and jump squats. Always back straight to avoid injuries”, warn the experts of the aforementioned portal.

Push-ups varying supports

For this exercise you have to “keep your feet fixed and in a table position, always marking a straight line. Three series of 10 to 12 repetitions, it will not be easy but it is very effective”, he points out. Men’s Health, which also indicates that this routine is used to work the pectorals with the triceps.

Push-ups with hip rotation and arm lift

“From a plank position, you do this hip rotation and arm raise exercise (with or without a dumbbell) where the obliques play a major role in stabilizing,” he explains. Men’s Health. Sports training experts advise doing three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions for a good routine.

curls biceps with Z bar varying grips

“This exercise is done standing up, with feet shoulder-width apart, back straight, looking straight ahead and “playing” with that loaded Z bar,” he describes. Men’s Health. They also advise starting with a light weight to improve technique, likewise it is recommended to perform “three series of 21 repetitions, seven with each of the grips and without rest between each change. Between the series, throughout the routine, a minute to catch your breath”,

“There comes a time when we realize that we are no longer invincible,” says Holly Perkins, American personal trainer, in Prevention, in words collected by The confidential.

“Believe it or not, the body begins to lose strength and endurance after age 30, and that decline becomes more progressive as the years go by,” says Perkins.

The trainer advises cardio exercises; the best thing to do is run, dance, row or swim, in addition, the expert advises “perform one of these activities for at least 30 minutes and three to four times a week.”

Research led by psychologists at the University of Pittsburgh found that playing sports helps older people with episodic memory. Photo: Gettyimages. – Photo: Gettyimages Photo

Perkins advises practicing dancing, jumping rope, tennis, and interval running.” “subject the body to small consecutive batches of greater to lesser effort to keep both bones and muscles always strong”, explains the trainer to strengthen the bone structure and thus avoid injuries after 40 years.

“From the age of 40 you have to try to eat” as clean as possible to take care of the hormones, that is, to separate the processed ones and eat real food, which can be seen, smelled and tasted”. “What will immediately improve your diet is to start eating more fruits and vegetables, especially whole and raw,” says expert Amalia Panea, a journalist who specializes in wellnessteacher of fitness and yoga, in words collected by the portal Elle.

Panea also advises in the note of shethat women can “do a light fast (with the advice of a nutrition expert), for example, 12-15 hours one day a week”. “And not just thinking about losing weight but about improving the functioning of the internal organsespecially the digestive system, in increasing your energy level and in delaying aging”.