Exercise that helps promote sleep and sleep better, study

Training helps promote sleep and sleep better but there is one particular physical exercise that does it most of all. Here’s what it is thanks to a study.

People who struggle with insomnia often begin long walks outdoors or on the treadmill or ride a bicycle, imagining that aerobic exercise promotes a better sleep quality. A recent study found the best exercise to improve sleep, but it’s not aerobic exercise but weight lifting. The research team then discovered how doing resistance exercises is better than aerobic exercise.

Between 30% and 50% of adults report having poor sleep quality, and more than a third regularly sleep less than seven hours. Better sleep quality can improve the quality of life. Bad sleep is not just a nuisance, it is a danger to the health. Poor sleep quality increases the overall risk of death by 24%, and the risk of heart-related death by 42%, according to the researchers. It has long been known that aerobic exercise can improve sleep, but few studies have examined whether weight training could provide the same kind of benefits.

How to sleep better through exercise, study

The study included 386 people who were randomly assigned to one of the four groups:

an aerobic exercise team

an endurance training team

a combined aerobic / resistance exercise team

a group having no exercise

Everyone was asked to train for one hour three times a week, for a whole year. The researchers assessed their health midway through and finally at one year. Exercise didn’t make much of a difference for people who already slept well, however it turned out that through weight training they were able to increase sleep by 40 minutes, while with aerobic exercises, only 20 minutes. Endurance exercise nearly doubled the amount of additional sleep duration.

One possible explanation, is that weight lifting promotes the release of hormones that support muscle growth. Another possibility involves a theory that sleep is a length of time the body takes to restore and repair itself. Vigorous weight training aims to create many small muscle tears which, when repaired, lead to bigger and stronger muscles. Clearly, there are benefits to both resistance training and aerobic exercise, and both are recommended for staying healthy.