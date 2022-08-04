exercise that helps regenerate worn cartilage

Arthritis is the inflammation or degeneration of one or more joints. According to Medline Plus, the website of the United States National Library of Medicine, there are about 100 types of arthritis. The most common is osteoarthritis. It usually affects the hands, knees, hips, neck, and lower back.

This is a degenerative disease that can worsen over time and cause serious discomfort. “Joint pain and stiffness can become severe enough to make daily tasks difficult. As a consequence of the pain and impairment of osteoarthritis, depression and sleep disorders can appear, ”explains Mayo Clinic, a non-profit entity dedicated to clinical practice, education and research.

Osteoarthritis affects people differently. There are some that have no symptoms. In those that do, they include the following. Medline Plus, the website of the United States National Library of Medicine, points them out:

“Pain when you move, which often gets better with rest.

Stiffness, especially during the first 30 minutes after getting up from rest.

Joint swelling, especially after heavy use of the joint.

Less movement than normal in the joint.

A joint that feels loose or unstable.”

If you present these types of symptoms, you should go to a medical center to receive the appropriate professional care and a correct diagnosis. It is important to follow medical recommendations to avoid health complications.

Low-impact exercises are a healthy option for people with knee problems. In its health section, the portal Sports world, explains that before starting physical activity, you should consult a doctor to receive advice and adequate supervision; especially to wear the right clothes and avoid further wear on the cartilage.

According to this website, swimming is an exercise that can be done by people who have cartilage wear.”On the one hand, your joints will not be subjected to any impact because you are in an aquatic environment and this also means that they do not have to support the weight of your own body”.

On the same line, he also recommends cycling. It is important to keep in mind that the bicycle seat is in a suitable position so that the knee flexes as little as possible.

Prevention

Exercise is one of the tools to prevent joint problems. Physical activity “strengthens the muscles around the joints and helps them work better,” says Medline Plus.

In case you have a joint condition, it is also the best option to treat the disease and relieve pain. It should be noted that physical activity should not involve straining the joints. “Some examples include walking, biking, and swimming. Being physically active may also delay the onset of arthritis-related disability and help people with arthritis manage other chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or obesity,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. (CDC).

For people who have arthritis, exercising may worry them, due to possible injury. To avoid this and do it safely, the CDC provides several recommendations: