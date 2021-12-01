Exercise – that’s why it’s good for the elderly

According to Harvard researchers, we shouldn’t stop exercising when we are older. It is our body that asks for it …

Stop exercising and physical activity as an elderly person? No, this is not a good idea: we humans have evolved so that we can be active even in the so-called third age. To say it is a very serious study from Harvard University …

Exercise as an elderly person –

A team of evolutionary biologists and biomedical researchers from the famous American university – which also included Aaron Baggish, the cardiologist of the American national football team – a few days ago presented a series of evolutionary and biomedical evidence showing that keeping active even in old age is foreseen precisely by that complex and wonderful mechanism which is evolution. According to scholars, we human beings have evolved to remain active all our life and doing physical activity later in the years causes the body to use the energy it accumulates with food in the right way, instead of using it against itself. This mechanism protects us from chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and even some types of cancer.

Being active even in old age: why it’s good for us –

“It is a widespread idea in Western societies that as we get older, it is normal to slow down, do less and retire,” comments Harvard evolutionary biologist Daniel E. Lieberman, lead author of the research. “But it’s the other way around: as we get older, it becomes even more important to stay physically active “. There are several reasons why keeping active is also good in old age:

In addition to burning calories, physical activity ( made according to one’s possibilities and always on the advice of the doctor, ed ) causes minor damage to the body at the molecular, cellular and tissue levels.

) causes minor damage to the body at the molecular, cellular and tissue levels. The body’s response to this damage, however, essentially consists in rebuilding itself stronger. This includes the repair of muscle tears and cartilage damage and the healing of microfractures.

This response also causes the release of exercise-related antioxidants and anti-inflammatories and improves blood flow.

In the absence of physical activity, these responses – according to the scientists – are activated less and increase the risk of diabetes, obesity, cancer, osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s disease and depression.

“The key point is that because we have evolved to be active throughout our lives, our bodies need physical activity to age well. In the past, daily physical activity was necessary to survive, but today we have to choose to exercise, that is, do it voluntarily for the sake of health and fitness“Warns Lieberman.

How to exercise more when you are older –

What to do? Simple: get up from your chair and start doing some exercise, preferably pleasant. “The key is to do something that is also fun so you can keep doing it,” says the scholar. “And the good news is, you don’t need to be as active as our hunting ancestors. Even small amounts of physical activity – just 10 or 20 minutes a day – can substantially reduce the risk of mortality ”.