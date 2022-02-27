Exercise, “the best medicine for the elderly”, according to experts

A new study has made it clear that exercise is the best medicine for the old people. For this reason, they assure that it is a priority to integrate it into care programs for patients with frailty; as well as in the practice of Geriatric Medicine.

This is reflected in an international consensus statement led by Mikel Izquierdo, group leader of the CIBER on Fragility and Healthy Aging (CIBERFES) at the Public University of Navarra (UPNA). The main scientific institutions of physical exercise and healthy aging from all over the world have participated in this consensus. These include the National Institute of Aging in the United States.

This document based on old people provides an evidence-based rationale for the use of exercise and physical activity for health promotion and disease prevention and treatment in the elderly.

Exercise prescription, therefore, is discussed in terms of specific modalities and “doses” that have been studied in randomized controlled trials to assess their efficacy in attenuating physiological changes in the body. agingdisease prevention and improvement of chronic ailments.

Mortality risk from not exercising

“We propose recommendations to bridge the gaps in the current scientific literature and optimize the use of exercise and physical activity both as preventive medicine and as a therapeutic agent,” explains CIBERFES researcher Mikel Izquierdo.

The insufficient practice physical activity, exercise and excessive sedentary behavior are powerful risk factors for all-cause mortality and cardiovascular mortality, obesity, sarcopenia, frailty, and lack of autonomy, among others, are chronic ailments associated with aging.

Izquierdo, the first signatory of this declaration, considers that on the contrary “in the presence of adequate and healthy exercise or physical activity, these changes in muscular and aerobic capacity with age are substantially attenuated”.

Key factors of physical activity in the aging of the elderly

Physical activity (including participation in structured exercise) influences key factors of aging as well as old people(including chronic inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, autophagy, oxidative damage, etc.).

According to experts the exercise and the physical activity They have several benefits in the elderly:

Improve physical function and quality of life

Reduce the burden of chronic diseases

Lower overall premature mortality

Reduce mortality from cardiovascular disease, cancer and chronic respiratory diseases

Thus, the beneficial effects of exercise are global and act both at the physiological multisystem level and at the functional capacity level.

Physical exercise improves the functional independence of the elderly

These scientists believe that an appropriate exercise prescription should be included in all health care recommendations. All in an effort to improve functional independence, psychological well-being and quality of life for all older adults, fit or frail, of any age.

In this work it is emphasized that taking into account the accumulated evidence of the benefits of exercise in frail older people for decades, it is not justified not to prescribe it. For all these reasons, one of the main challenges for the future is to integrate exercise programs as a mandatory part of the care activity for pre-frail and frail elderly patients in all hospital, outpatient and care settings.

Despite its many benefits, exercise is not fully integrated into the practice of geriatric medicine. It is still absent from the basic training of most geriatricians and other health professionals.

In addition, few studies have explored the potential role of tailored PA regimens to maximize exercise-related effects on function, ability to perform activities of daily living, or other domains of intrinsic capacity, such as cognitive deficits. , psychological or sensory (vision or hearing), and locomotion or vitality in older adults, which is probably related to the lack of research in the area.

A clear goal: improve physical activity levels

The head of the CIBERFES group, Mikel Izquierdo, considers that “it is vitally important to address effectively not only the behavioral causes of poor health and inequality, but also to promote social and environmental support for exercise.”

“All this in order to improve the levels of physical activity of older adults, with the implementation of strategies and the modification of public and private spaces to reduce sedentary behavior,” he says.

The CIBERFES researcher will present the consensus statement at the next international conference ICFSR (International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research) between September 29 and October 2.

Participating in this international consensus are the world’s leading experts in physical exercise prescription, who have published the most important clinical trials on the powerful effects of physical exercise on the health and quality of life of people at any age and in special in the old people.