Exercise to burn more calories in a short time

“This exercise will make you burn a lot of calories in a short time,” personal trainer and fitness expert @coachzworld promises us. But… what does it consist of? Difficult to explain seeing the images, but we will try.

It is about starting with a classic chest push-up, touching the ground with the torso and, as soon as we get up, place one leg bent forward and the other stretched backwards, and then perform another push-up again. Then we go up to the position as before, but throwing the body slightly backwards, to activate the core and the lower back all in one. But since a picture is worth a thousand words, check out the video exercise:

Why is this exercise so effective for burning fat? Basically because it combines the strength exercise of the push-ups with the power of the jump, the activation of the core and the lower body, with cardio due to the rhythm of the movement. (The 12 best cardio exercises to burn fat at home).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io