Exercise while you play? It is possible thanks to a mobile app

Part of the stereotype that has been formed around video games includes their facet as a sedentary activity where only hand movement occurs, in fact this has been criticized by opponents of gaming although it is also true that any excess is negative and we must spend a moment to loosen up the muscles. However, the future is today and perhaps this exercise does not imply separating from the game, at least that is what a curious mobile app proposes.

Stretch your muscles, walk and don’t stop playing. That is the proposal of this app

A note from The Gamer shared information about the STEPL app, which was initially developed with the recording of people’s walks in mind but later evolved into a tool that can be used in video games. According to the sample video, STEPL relies on smartphone technology and its motion recording to capture the moment a person takes a step. Well, in synchronization with a PC and a video game, this application can make those steps that are simulated on the same axis (although real in terms of muscular movement) be the steps that our character takes in an open world video game.

The STEPL sample takes into account walking experiences in Horizon, Grand Theft Auto V, Cyberpunk 2077 Y The Witcher: Wild Hunt. Perhaps at this moment it seems something curious but in a few years it could be something common in the gaming experience since the Metaverse and virtual and augmented reality experiences are emerging as an integral part of the lives of millions of people around the world and the video games are no exception.

What do you think about this tool and its effect on video games?

