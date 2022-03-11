It has different levels of difficulty and duration. More than 500 yoga, pilates and guided meditation sessions so you can disconnect from everything that worries you. Classes are taught by world-renowned trainers. It also allows you to monitor activity with your smartwatch and offers routines from 5 minutes to 70, adapting to all needs.

It is possibly one of the most complete and most downloaded apps in the Android and iOS app stores. If you are a beginner here you will find guided classes that will help you learn the basics before starting with movements and more advanced sessions.

Every time we decide to play sports, some unforeseen event or excuse arises: I don’t have time, I’m lazy, I’ll start tomorrow… Practicing yoga has many health benefits and has different levels and exercises suitable for all types of people. An ideal complement if you want to reduce anxiety and stress that also helps you work better and increases the quality of sleep. Mobile apps are a good tool to practice this sport after attending guided classes or to get started at your own pace at home or outdoors. As always, there are many options, but not all are equally recommended. That is why we are going to see the best apps to exercise your body and mind through Yoga.

down-dog

It is one of the most popular apps to practice Yoga with very good ratings in the Play Store. Unlike pre-recorded videos, this app will not force you to do the same exercise over and over again, with more than 60,000 different configurations with which you can build your custom yoga practice.

Dispose of multiple styles such as Vinyasa, Cardio Flow, Hatha, Gentle Yoga, Restorative Yoga, Yin, Ashtanga, Chair Yoga, Yoga Nidra, Hot 26 and Sun Salutations. A practice that has many benefits for your back. It is an app that has the latest, automatically synchronizing with all your devices and adapting the volume of the music to your breathing.

flow yoga

The Flow Yoga app could be your own yoga academy. Countless classes and challenges from professionals who will put you to the test and with whom you will be able to achieve your goals: whether it is to improve your posture, gain flexibility, stay in shape or improve that back pain that does not leave you alone. .

The available classes are updated monthly and you can create your own guide based on the intensity, duration or focus you prefer. It also has a asana selection to relax your mind and help calm your body.

Yoga-Studio

More than 100 Full HD video yoga and meditation classes to which new content is added frequently. Contains a guide with more than 280 poses with tips and detailed instructions.

The classes start from 5 minutes to 60 so that you can adapt them to the time you can dedicate each day to the practice of yoga. The different collections include: family yoga, Sun Salutations, relaxations, meditations, yoga for runners and for back pain among others.

Pocket Yoga

In this case we will find a animation instead of a teacher leading our yoga classes. It contains more than 200 illustrated postures accompanied by texts that describe each of its benefits. One of its strong points is that it allows you to change the default music so that you can enjoy your own relaxing playlist. It is not a free app and it costs 3.19 euros, but it can be a good alternative if you have tried apps that have not convinced you.