Exercises and airplanes, NATO’s grip. Blinken moves China: “Stop arms”

London. Just as Russia is trying to suffocate Ukraine with a three-pronged military maneuver, so is NATO tightening its grip around Moscow. The Atlantic Alliance is stepping up the defenses of the allied countries in Eastern Europe and the diplomatic maneuvers to make a scorched earth around Putin. However, both are currently on a weak side, which risks jeopardizing their respective plans.

For the Russians it is the western part of Ukraine, still in the hands of Kiev and far from the front line, bordering Poland and the European Union and through which Western aid and weapons enter the country. For NATO it is the Chinese diplomatic position, with Beijing not joining the chorus of condemnation of the invasion. To try to close the circle, the American Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday had a telephone conversation with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who nevertheless maintained an ambiguous equidistance position: Beijing hopes that the weapons will be silent as soon as possible, do not lose the occasion to recall that the sovereignty and integrity of each country must be respected (read Taiwan), invites us to “focus not only on resolving the current crisis, but also on long-term peace and stability in the region”, opposing ” any action that is not conducive to promoting a diplomatic solution ”. Translated, NATO must not intervene, as was already reiterated on Friday by the general secretary of the Alliance, Stoltenberg. Not convincing China to isolate Moscow risks undermining the effectiveness of Western sanctions. Russia exports energy, if the Kremlin found in Beijing a buyer of last resort to direct gas and oil currently pumped to Europe, the sanctions would lose their effectiveness and the weapon of economic blackmail would be in Putin’s hands. “The world is watching to see which nations defend the fundamental principles of freedom, self-determination and sovereignty,” Blinken told Wang Yi, and is “acting in unison to make sure Moscow pays a high price.”

Blinken was yesterday in Poland, near the Ukrainian border, to underline the American closeness to the easternmost countries of the Alliance and to reiterate to Russia that, although direct intervention in the conflict is excluded, the Americans and NATO will not lack their support in Kiev. During the Polish visit, in the evening the US Secretary of State met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who asked Blinken for airplanes, air defense systems and a new round of economic sanctions. He requests that are coupled with the appeal that President Zelensky himself addressed yesterday to the American senators to obtain more planes, drones and a ban on Russian oil.

The “unprecedented” pressure on Moscow will not cease until the end of the conflict, Blinken stressed, “we will defend every inch of NATO territory”. Statements accompanied by an intensification of the Alliance’s military maneuvers: further German and American fighters are expected in Lithuania while France will begin air exercises on the skies of Bosnia from tomorrow using the Rafale fighters of the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, sailing in the eastern Mediterranean. The French exercises follow the doubling of the European land contingent Eufor stationed in Bosnia, reinforced for fear of clashes between pro-Russian Serb separatists and the Muslim population.

And as a further testimony to how international relations are increasingly tense yesterday, the British Foreign Ministry and the US State Department invited their citizens to leave Russia immediately.