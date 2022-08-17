Exercises and tricks to have a much straighter back and shoulders

Many people due to complexion, incorrect posture, work habits or training they have fallen shoulders or rounded forward which makes them have a less straight posture and the back can suffer. If this is your case, do not miss this video.

In it, our personal trainer Víctor Téllez (@vtellez_coach), explains two exercises you can do to improve this posture and thus improve the health of your shoulder and your back. For the first you will need a small height to place your knees and some weights, not very heavy, approximately one and a half kilos.

In the video, Téllez explains the correct execution and how the movement should be. Also, advises doing repetitions of approximately 10-15, with breaksso as not to tire the area too much.

For the second exercise, you’ll need a heavier weight dumbbell and the movement focuses on external rotation of the shoulder for proper posture and better health. In the video, it is explained, step by step, how the correct movement should be and what should not happen in any case. It is important to know that after 10 repetitions you can begin to have muscle fatigue and lose technique, so rest is better.

