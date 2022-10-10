Exercises to deflate the belly in a few minutes

The presence of gases in the digestive system it is a normal part of the digestion process. However, if they are caught up or do not move easily you may feel pain and swelling. Cramps or a sensation of a knot in the abdomen, a feeling of fullness or pressure and distension of the abdomen may also appear.

The increased gas It is usually caused by food, but can also appear due to some disorders of the digestive system, such as irritable bowel syndrome or celiac disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Therefore, to avoid this ailment, it is very important to carry a healthy and balanced dietwhich includes non flatulent foods such as fruit, vegetables, flaxseed or ginger, and avoid others such as flour and refined products, processed meats, cruciferous foods, fried foods, sauces, batters, alcohol and salt. In addition, there are other strategies such as the practice of physical exercise. Specifically, there are a series of specific activities that are very suitable for eliminate gases.

The best exercises to reduce abdominal swelling

1

twisting sit-ups

Sit-ups help speed up peristaltic movements and, when practiced with twisting, increase their benefits.

1

Lie on a mat face up.



two

Bring your arms behind your neck and raise your torso.



3

Lift one foot off the ground to bend your knee.



4

Rotate your hips to bring your left knee under your opposite elbow (left knee-right elbow).



5

Return to the starting position and repeat with the other leg. Make 30 moves.



two

child’s posture

It is a relaxing activity that reduces the symptoms caused by digestive difficulties linked to stress. It also works the muscles of the lower back and legs.

1

Get on your knees, sit back on your heels, and bring your feet together.



two

Inhale deeply and as you exhale, lean your torso forward and stretch your arms forward as well.



3

Keep your neck relaxed and your forehead touching the ground.



4

Hold this pose for a minute and return to the starting position.





3

chair posture

This exercise is an ideal type of squat to combat gas and reduce inflammation. It also helps improve balance and has benefits on the buttocks and legs.

1

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart.



two

Bend your knees and push your hips back.



3

Extend your arms above your head, inhale and exhale slowly and hold for one minute.



4

Bridge

The bridge helps to solve digestive problems, tones the abdomen and also the buttocks and calves.

1

Lie on your back, with your back flat on the floor, knees bent, and feet hip-width apart.



two

Raise your hips and buttocks with your back flat on the ground.



3

Hold this position for a few seconds and start the process again up to 8-10 times.



5

cardio exercises

These should be done on a regular basis, especially after eating. It is very effective to walk for a few minutes after each meal to relieve colic that can be caused by excessive flatulence. You can also go by bike, for example, to work. All this helps speed up intestinal transit and fight gas.

Other tips to deflate the abdomen

The US National Library of Medicine has some helpful guidelines for prevent swelling of the abdomen:

Avoid carbonated drinks.

Avoid chewing gum and candy.

Do not drink liquids through a drinking straw or sip from the surface of a hot drink.

Eat slowly and chew food well.

Eat smaller portions.

Reduce milk consumption.

Reduce emotional stress.

Increase the amount of fiber in the diet and stay well hydrated.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





