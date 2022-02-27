Exercises to improve mood and mood during the day

Exercise is an activity that focuses on the goal of improving the figure and health of people, but a study found that it also helps to have a better mood.

The portal ABC points out that according to a study published in the scientific journal The Lancet Psychiatry Journal, “People who exercise have only two bad days per month compared to those who do not exercise: an average of 3.4 bad days each monthalmost double that of the group that does play sports.

In the aforementioned portal it is also explained that people who do not exercise can suffer from “anxiety, depression and other emotional problems”, on the other hand, those who practice some sporting activity, stay in shape, “lead a longer life”. healthy and have greater well-being.

Felipe Isidro, coordinator of the physical activity area of ​​the PronoKal Group, explains that simple exercises help improve mental health. In addition, the specialist emphasizes that these routines should not exhaust the body; He also advised that as time goes by, the demand and duration of the exercises can be increased.

Stride

“You just have to stand up and take a stride forward. The knee may or may not be placed on the ground. Then return to the starting position and perform the same movement but with the opposite leg, he explains. ABC.

battle rope

“It is a thick braided rope that is passed through a bar to be able to take its two ends. It is done in a squat position and the ropes must be pulled, either in parallel or in intermittent blows, ”indicates the aforementioned portal to effectively perform this exercise.

Bicycle

Riding a bicycle is a good exercise, in addition to not polluting, it is ideal for working the legs, arms and back “if the handlebars are positioned correctly,” he warns. ABC. When this activity is practiced, it improves the Mental Wellness and stress levels are reduced. Experts advise practicing it for 20 minutes a day.

Walk

Every day you walk, but it is advisable to “dedicate a few minutes to it every day, consciously and with sports clothes”, he points out ABC. This sports activity serves to work the legs because they will become more skillful, the mind will clear. “Try to walk through places with nature,” recommends the aforementioned website.

better with health stresses that through exercise you can relieve stress and some worries. “There is not always time to go for a run, a walk or have a good time in the pool to take care of the bones, muscles and joints while relaxing the mind”, that is why he recommends some exercises that can be done in the comfort of home.

The aforementioned website points out that it only takes 20 minutes to do some stretches that will help eliminate those overloads that accumulate during a work day.

Relax your back, relax your mind

Lie on the floor.

Place a cushion under your back that reaches the area of ​​your lower back. (The chest should be higher than the legs).

Place another cushion under your head.

Extend your arms.

Cross your legs so that your knees are on either side.

Some tension will be felt in the waist and back area.

belly up

With a piece of furniture or firm cushions, the area of ​​the buttocks and abdomen is raised.

Bring your knees together.

Stretch your arms.

Close your eyes and breathe deeply.

The head is a little lower with respect to the body, it will facilitate better circulation to the brain.

Maintain this position for 5 minutes and continue with the breathing routine: take a breath for 10 seconds, hold it for 5 seconds and exhale loudly.

Another reason to exercise is that it can help increase the brain’s production of feel-good neurotransmitters like endorphins. “Although this function is often described as the satisfaction felt when running, any aerobic activity (such as an exciting tennis match or a walk to enjoy nature) can generate the same sensation”, explains the portal of the Mayo Clinic.