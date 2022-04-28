Exercises to reduce knee pain





Some knee pain will go away on its own in a few weeks just by reducing your activity level, Stewart says. “But if it doesn’t get better, it could be something that warrants a consultation.” A good first step is to see a primary care doctor, an orthopedic surgeon, a physiatrist (specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation), or a doctor who specializes in sports medicine. Treatments will depend on the source of the pain, but most knee pain responds well to physical therapy and home exercise programs, she says.

pain prevention

According to Orlandi, staying active is the key to preventing pain. “One of my favorite sayings as a doctor is that movement is like lotion. It provides a good exchange of nutrients for the cartilage. Helps reduce inflammation. It makes the muscles work. When you keep moving, all these good things happen.”

As we age, muscle mass decreases. “There’s nothing that can stop that,” says Orlandi. “It is the natural process of aging. That’s why exercise is really important to increase the strength of the muscles so that they share the load with the joints.

Losing weight if you are overweight can also help. Every extra pound in the body puts an additional three pounds of pressure on the knees and other joints, says Orlandi: “Losing 10 pounds can reduce the stress on the knees by about 30 pounds.”

Other ways to minimize joint pain is to stay hydrated or consider an anti-inflammatory diet with an emphasis on fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, nuts, seeds and healthy fats, says Dr. Joseph Ciotola, an orthopedic surgeon at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore. .

Strengthening the muscles around the knee joint can help the body tolerate pain and stress in the joint. One of the best exercises is cycling, because it keeps the quads strong in the front of the thigh, Ciotola says. Weight training and resistance exercises are good, but you have to do them the right way, she says. Walking also helps, adds Stewart, as does swimming or water aerobics.

The best exercises for knee pain

A comprehensive exercise program should combine cardiovascular endurance with flexibility and strengthening exercises, says Orlandi. There are many good exercises to strengthen the knee joints and the surrounding area of ​​the legs, hips, and buttocks. Try to do at least two 20-minute sessions per week. Orlandi suggests trying the following exercises.