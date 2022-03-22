Exercises to relieve lower back pain





Low back pain “is usually due to a combination of physical impairment and improper body movements,” explains Robert Gillanders, a physical therapist in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. Also, a history of back pain likely means it will be a recurring problem. “If you’ve had an injury in the past, there’s a good chance you’ll have it again,” he adds.

Remedies to relieve pain

When you have low back pain, you don’t need to lie down. On the contrary, you should stay active and walk regularly. “Walking is one of the most therapeutic activities you can do for your back,” says Gillanders. “However, this simple option is not often taken advantage of.” Some studies indicate that walking improves pain levels, reduces disability, improves quality of life, and helps prevent fear among people with chronic low back pain.

To relieve lower back pain — whether short-term or chronic — you can apply an ice or heat pack (whichever you prefer) and use a foam roller to release tension in your lower back, Gillanders recommends. It can also be helpful to practice diaphragmatic breathing, says Alex Garreau, a physical therapist at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Inhale slowly until your abdomen expands, then exhale slowly, letting your belly deflate. “This slows your breathing, which can reduce pain signals and have a calming effect,” explains Garreau.

Some warning signs related to low back pain: If the pain spreads to one of your legs, you have numbness or weakness or tingling in one or both legs, or you feel changes in your bowel or bladder function, call your doctor immediately. right away, advises Stacey Cladis, a physical therapist at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. These symptoms could be due to compression of the spinal cord or nerves. Also, if the pain persists for more than a week or prevents you from doing other necessary activities, it’s a good idea to see a doctor.

6 exercises to help with pain

To prevent and relieve less serious low back pain, physical therapists recommend doing the following exercises every day, up to twice a day.