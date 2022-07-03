Exercises to slim thick ankles and stylize the legs from the age of 50
From
the 50 it is usual that the
fat is located in areas such as the hips, thighs, belly or buttocks, but it can also be common for it to accumulate in other areas such as
the knees or ankles. This can be due to various factors such as genetics, bone constitution, being overweight or having
fluid retention.
against our own
Constitution we can not do much and if you suffer
overweightthe first thing you should do is lose weight in general, with a
healthy diet, reducing salt intake and playing sports at least 3 or 4 times a week. But if you’re skinny but
your ankles are thickyou can refine them by performing specific exercises for this area.
Specific exercises to refine the ankles
1.- Calf lift
get on a
step and place the tip of the foot on it leaving the heel in the air. Controlling your movements, slowly raise and lower your body letting the
ankles do all the work. In the beginning, it will be enough with your
body weight, but when you’re fitter you can add weights to your ankles or calves or grab some dumbbells or a barbell over your shoulders. Makes
2-3 sets of 12-15 repsat least 3 times a week.
2.- Walk or run on tiptoe
The ankles work much harder if you walk on the
toes. It is not necessary that you really walk, you can do it from your home without leaving the site. With
10 minutes At first it will be enough and then you can increase the time as you gain resistance.
3.- Walk at a fast pace
walk by step
Quick can have incredible benefits for your body but if what you want is to reduce the contour of your
anklesthe ideal is not to add more weight just in that area, but to do it at a fast pace paying
attention to the tread. For the walk to be effective, you must do it for at least
40 minutes.
4.- Skipping
It’s about giving
jumps with your knees forward, as if you were running, and trying to get the
height of the knees exceeds that of the waist. This exercise not only activates the
ankles, but also strengthens the lower body. You can do it by jumping on the spot without moving from the spot or by racing
100 metersbut in both exercises you have to do it intensely as if it were a
sprint.
5.- Jump squats
They are made like the classics
squatsbut instead of going up slowly and in a controlled way, you have to
skip as high as you can. As you fall, take advantage of the force to lower and bend your legs, and then
you drive back to the ceiling. you must perform
3 sets with 12-15 reps each, at least 3 times a week.
6.- Jump rope
jump rope It is a complete and fun exercise. Help to
tone up the whole body, works many muscle areas, not just the legs, and helps
Burn calories. If you jump rope between 20 and 30 minutes you will be able to strengthen and stylize your ankles.
7.- Calf raise
While standing, bring your body weight to
the toes and lift the body. It is important that
controls the movement of your body both when going up and when going down since, although the body tends to fall faster, it is important to do so
slowly and without injuring yourself. Makes
3 sets of 15 reps each.
As you can see, they are exercises
easy and suitable for all types of people and physical condition. It is not necessary to have a
physical form enviable to perform these exercises to lose weight in the ankles, so if you have
over 50 years and sport is not your thing, do not resist and get down to work. You will notice the results.