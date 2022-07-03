Exercises to slim thick ankles and stylize the legs from the age of 50

From

the 50 it is usual that the

fat is located in areas such as the hips, thighs, belly or buttocks, but it can also be common for it to accumulate in other areas such as

the knees or ankles. This can be due to various factors such as genetics, bone constitution, being overweight or having

fluid retention.

against our own

Constitution we can not do much and if you suffer

overweightthe first thing you should do is lose weight in general, with a

healthy diet, reducing salt intake and playing sports at least 3 or 4 times a week. But if you’re skinny but

your ankles are thickyou can refine them by performing specific exercises for this area.

Specific exercises to refine the ankles



1.- Calf lift



get on a

step and place the tip of the foot on it leaving the heel in the air. Controlling your movements, slowly raise and lower your body letting the

ankles do all the work. In the beginning, it will be enough with your

body weight, but when you’re fitter you can add weights to your ankles or calves or grab some dumbbells or a barbell over your shoulders. Makes

2-3 sets of 12-15 repsat least 3 times a week.

2.- Walk or run on tiptoe



The ankles work much harder if you walk on the

toes. It is not necessary that you really walk, you can do it from your home without leaving the site. With

10 minutes At first it will be enough and then you can increase the time as you gain resistance.

3.- Walk at a fast pace



walk by step

Quick can have incredible benefits for your body but if what you want is to reduce the contour of your

anklesthe ideal is not to add more weight just in that area, but to do it at a fast pace paying

attention to the tread. For the walk to be effective, you must do it for at least

40 minutes.

Woman doing exercises to lose weight on her ankles

4.- Skipping



It’s about giving

jumps with your knees forward, as if you were running, and trying to get the

height of the knees exceeds that of the waist. This exercise not only activates the

ankles, but also strengthens the lower body. You can do it by jumping on the spot without moving from the spot or by racing

100 metersbut in both exercises you have to do it intensely as if it were a

sprint.

5.- Jump squats



They are made like the classics

squatsbut instead of going up slowly and in a controlled way, you have to

skip as high as you can. As you fall, take advantage of the force to lower and bend your legs, and then

you drive back to the ceiling. you must perform

3 sets with 12-15 reps each, at least 3 times a week.

6.- Jump rope



jump rope It is a complete and fun exercise. Help to

tone up the whole body, works many muscle areas, not just the legs, and helps

Burn calories. If you jump rope between 20 and 30 minutes you will be able to strengthen and stylize your ankles.

7.- Calf raise



While standing, bring your body weight to

the toes and lift the body. It is important that

controls the movement of your body both when going up and when going down since, although the body tends to fall faster, it is important to do so

slowly and without injuring yourself. Makes

3 sets of 15 reps each.

As you can see, they are exercises

easy and suitable for all types of people and physical condition. It is not necessary to have a

physical form enviable to perform these exercises to lose weight in the ankles, so if you have

over 50 years and sport is not your thing, do not resist and get down to work. You will notice the results.