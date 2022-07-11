Exercises with a chair to strengthen the legs | Your City The News Café

read transcript

news card 23.now dedicated to health.ali: dedicated to health yathe elderlybecause when you get to theelderly peoplebegin to lose strengthespecially in the legs. Yesthat’s your case, don’t worrybecause we bring tips fordo basic exercises thatwill help strengthen thelegs, that’s why he accompanies meI always tell him, there is someway that I can leave you mybody in the house, Iyou work and then you return it to me.[risas]ali: my grandma is going to love thissegment because she movesQuite.pola: it is important to rememberpeople older than everwe can do something for ourbody to feel betterage doesn’t matter, theseexercises are special forolder people who understand thatthey can’t do much with theirpost with your body.ali: and what do you thinkneed weights or go to theGym.pola: only a chair,have a lot of desire and littleweather.Taon is the first exercise.pola: we’re going to hold on welland we hold that posture wellright wing, abdomen okaywe pulled towards the leg,in flex we are going to upload as muchpossible and sustain.we do flex, tip, flex,tip, flex, tip, i stay inflex, I touch the floor.we repeat, always the legkeeps right and bodysuper pulledali: is doing push-ups with himWe change legs.pola: let’s feel like theleg is strainedcompletely, it is a tension andwe are holding the legup.ali: the second point is, meantip.pola: what are we going to do withthe chair is justhold on, let’s pull theabdomen and let’s get intoone leg, we go to thepoint and go down, if welegs tremble a littleIt’s very normal, you always have topull the abdomen tostand and lower it. now himrhythm they see it as it goesfeeling, if they can remove thearms, it would be great.ali: if not, let them hold onthe chairs.the third point, the legstretched outpola: ok, our leg goesstretched in the back part,booty, we pull our bodyup, down, touchthe floor and again we goupwards.It is very simple.ali: when i would like to get toI need to be active forthat my body begins to seehealthy.pola: we must remember thatany time is good forali: is giving us advice