Exercises with the pillow to reduce the size of the waist without investing money in the gym | Health | Magazine

Today, people are turning to the best diet and regular exercise, even with items found in every home. This, to reduce sizes and centimeters of any part of the body.

Knowing how to execute a toning routine with a simple pillow would help you achieve an hourglass waistline. “The time it takes for exercise, training three times a week, to be noticed is four to eight weeks,” says Semana.

Exercises with the pillow to lose the size of the waist

Exercise 1

Lie on your back. Bend your knees with the soles of your feet and your back on the ground. Put the pillow under the back, just above the bottom. Raise your hips from top to bottom, propel yourself with your arms. Perform for 60 seconds.

Exercise 2

Lie down with your back on the floor. Bend your knees and put the pillow between your knees. Exercise strength in the abdomen and raise the legs. Lower your legs again until they almost touch the ground. The idea is not to drop the pillow. Perform 20 repetitions.

Exercise 3

Lie on your back. Bend your knees making sure that the soles of your feet remain on the ground. Place the pillow between the legs, at the level of the knees. Press your legs inward. Inhale and exhale, while contracting the abdomen. Perform for 60 seconds.

Exercise 4

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a pillow. Jump raising your arms up, taking the pillow to the sky. Do five sets of 20 reps.

Exercise 5

Standing with your legs slightly apart, raise one foot onto the pillow and squat down. You have to keep the abdomen pressed and perform five repetitions of 20 series.

Other alternatives

There are also a series of tricks with which it is possible to reduce centimeters in one of the most important areas for those who plan to lose weight: the waist.

