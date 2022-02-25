exercises you should do daily

If you have back pain or simply want to strengthen this area to avoid future injuries, you cannot miss these exercises proposed by our personal trainer Víctor Téllez (@vtellez_coach). This is a sequence of exercises that can be done by anyone, anywhere, any day. In fact, Téllez’s recommendation is to make them daily, since they are very simple and fast.

The objective is to mobilize this part of the body and strengthen it little by little to avoid damage or contractures that can prevent us from making certain movements. And it is that, about half of people suffer from back pain on a daily basis because of their work or other circumstances. Pregnant women, athletes and many children also suffer from discomfort that can be disabling. The exercise routine proposed by Téllez consists of 3 simple exercises, two of which are performed on your knees and the third standing up. To perform them you only need your own body and a wall.

