Exercising After a Flu or COVID Vaccine May Boost Your Immune Response – Consumer Health News

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (American Heart Association News) — Every few seconds, someone in the US unexpectedly needs a blood donation. But there isn’t always enough donated blood to meet that need. Aid agencies began the year announcing that the country was facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

Donations are needed to replace blood that people lose and cannot replace for a wide variety of reasons, such as heart surgery, organ transplants, burns, injuries or cancer treatment. But according to the Red Cross, only 3% of people who qualify to donate do so each year.

“The blood we need for these patients only comes from human beings,” says Dr. Fernando Martinez, medical director of transfusion services and donor operations at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. “We still don’t have the technology to produce artificial blood.”

While recent months have seen the most drastic blood donation shortage in more than 10 years, the blood supply has been in dire straits almost since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dr. Robert DeSimone, director of transfusion medicine at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.

With the lockdowns in the spring of 2020, blood drives stopped, along with everything else that involved going outside, he explained. The need for blood also decreased initially, as hospitals postponed all but the most medically necessary procedures. But that need has increased dramatically now that people have started rescheduling those procedures.

However, blood donations have not kept up that pace. And they continue to have ups and downs with the surge of each new variant of COVID-19.

“Managing the blood supply has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for us,” DeSimone said.

Giving blood isn’t just good for the recipient, though, experts say. Donating blood regularly can also benefit donors.

Blood donors undergo a series of initial tests to determine if they are good candidates to donate, including questions about their medications; travel to countries with high rates of blood-borne diseases, such as malaria; if they have sexually transmitted diseases; or if they have recently had a tattoo.

If they pass these initial tests, they are given a “mini-medical exam” that includes taking their blood pressure, body temperature, and pulse. It also includes a small blood sample to test for infectious diseases and to measure hemoglobin levels that reveal how much iron is in a person’s blood. People with low levels could be anemic and cannot donate.

“Sometimes we diagnose high blood pressure or an arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat). We also check for infectious diseases,” says DeSimone. “Finding something like that can be life altering.”

However, Martinez said, people who engage in health-risk behaviors shouldn’t use blood donation as an opportunity to find out if their behavior has resulted in a communicable disease. “In the past, people did that, and they weren’t honest with us,” he said. People who engage in risky health behaviors, such as intravenous drug use, or who test positive for communicable diseases will be rejected as donors.

While there isn’t a long list of things people need to do to prepare to donate, it’s best if they stay well hydrated, eat a good breakfast and don’t smoke or drink alcohol the day and night before a donation, DeSimone said. People should also plan not to drink alcohol immediately afterwards to ensure they remain adequately hydrated.

The biggest benefit to the donor, Martinez said, is knowing they helped someone in need and possibly saved a life.

“It can really uplift the soul,” he said. “If a person is in the hospital and needs blood, that person depends on a donor who has decided to donate an hour of their time to help someone unknown.”

DeSimone said he would like to see more young adults give blood. “They are the healthiest donor population out there,” he said, but the least likely to donate than older adults.

Two basic blood types are needed, Martinez said. Whole blood is the most common. In addition to being in good health, in most states donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years old. They can donate every 56 days or up to six times a year.

Platelets can be donated 24 times a year, but it takes longer: about three hours instead of one hour. Platelets, small cell fragments that form clots and help stop bleeding, are constantly needed to help people undergoing cancer treatments, have specialized surgeries, or suffer serious injuries, and to help people with blood disorders . To collect platelets, blood is drawn from one arm, the platelets are removed by a machine, and any remaining blood components are returned to the donor’s other arm.

The O negative blood type is the most common type used for transfusions when the blood type of the person who needs it is unknown, because it is compatible for all people. But only 7% of the population have this type, so it’s always in high demand.

However, all blood types are needed to replenish the country’s blood supply, Martinez said. “Anyone who wants to donate blood, we will accept it.”

American Heart Association News reports on heart and brain news. The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. American Heart Association, Inc. is the owner or copyright holder, and all rights are reserved. If you have a question or comment about this article, please email editor@heart.org.

By Laura Williamson