Exercising after age 40 halves the risk of stroke

According to a Norwegian research, even those who have never practiced sports and start after the age of 40 can obtain health benefits

Physical exercise? It is never too late to start doing this. And resuming training after a long period of inactivity also has advantages, especially after the age of 40. One among all: (re) getting fit (step by step and respecting your limits) halves the risk of stroke. To say this are the results of a Norwegian study, presented a few days ago at the congress of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona.

Exercise after 40 and 50: why it’s good for you –

According to the researchers, coordinated by cardiologist Erik Prestgaard, even after neglecting it for years, physical activity can greatly improve your chances of staying fit during retirement, while getting little exercise over the age of 40 can have a negative impact on health in old age. But what matters most: “There is no difference between getting in shape or staying in shape. So it’s never too late to start ”.

Physical exercise after 40: the study –

The Norwegian team looked at 2,000 men between the ages of 40 and 60, starting in the 1970s. Participants were monitored for 7 years to see if and how their training habits changed. Their fitness was assessed with a test on the exercise bike. Surprisingly, during that period 65% of participants had lost their former physical shape and only 35% had instead continued to train with some consistency. The researchers followed the group for another 23 years, during which one in eight participants had a stroke. But, on balance, those who had increased the amount of exercise in previous years were 56% less likely to have a stroke, compared to those who had become inactive.

The effort that helps –

According to the researchers, “The results of the study are important because they show that even small improvements in cardio-respiratory fitness in middle-aged men can significantly reduce the risk of stroke. That’s 56% that’s a really big risk reduction. ” Scientists were surprised that there was no difference between who had stayed fit all their life and who had decided to take action later.. “We can safely say that anyone can improve their fitness with a little effort and this will provide them with protection in terms of health.”

Exercise: never stop doing it –

“The results also indicate that a drop in fitness level increases the risk of stroke,” said Dr. Prestgaard. “Some of the people tested probably let themselves go. But it is not worth doing it because you lose the shield you possessed. If you’re fit at 50, you can’t just stop training and live off the legacy of what you have. You have to keep doing physical activity ”. While the Norwegian study has limitations, because the team only tracked men, so it’s unclear whether the researchers’ theory applies to women as well, but it’s still an interesting premise for future wellness research. After all, that a good physical shape can help against heart disease, stroke and even cancer is known: it is not for nothing that the WHO suggests doing at least 150 minutes of exercise a week to stay healthy.