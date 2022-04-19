Exergame, the active video games that replace the gym

According to research, exergame, active video games, can be a worthy substitute for the gym. At least for the lazy ones

Eugenio Spagnuolo – Milan

For some it’s just a (video) game, just a little bit more … dynamic. And, instead, surprise: for those who just don’t want to know about doing traditional physical activity exergame, active videogames, can replace, at least in part, a workout in the gym. To say it is a study by the University of Georgia (USA) published in the International Journal of Sport and Exercise Psychology.

Videogames as a gym: the study – The researchers followed 55 people whose daily physical activity was less than the recommended 150 minutes per week. Participants were randomly assigned to an exergame or to participate in traditional aerobics classes, 3 times a week for 6 weeks. Exergamers could choose from a variety of games including Just Dance, Kinect Sports And Zumba Fitness World Party. The study measured physical activity and exertion during training sessions with accelerometers, heart rate monitors, and a scale that measured how hard participants thought they were training. The researchers also sought to assess, among other things, the participants’ enjoyment of ‘on-video’ training and motivation to train. The result? The researchers found that if the volunteers assigned to the traditional classes had worked harder than their counterparts, the exergamers had still enjoyed themselves. And that makes it more likely that they will keep moving and possibly be more open to other physical activities in the future. “I see technology-enhanced training and exercise as a stepping stone,” explains Yli-Piipari, professor of kinesiology and co-author of the study. “It’s the first step in the right direction, especially for people who aren’t involved in any type of exercise.” In short, videogames would be nothing more than the Trojan Horse of a training with all the trappings. “Sometimes we forget that it is really difficult for inactive people to take the first step,” concludes Yli-Piipari. “But these active video games may be able to solve the problem.”

Exergame: expert advice – Exergames are an innovative and promising form of physical activity. Through virtual and augmented reality challenges, they allow you to exercise, monitor your performance and challenge other users. “The universe of video games, contrary to what one might think, has enormous potential to stimulate sport.” He explains Nicola Palmieri (Redez)digital entrepreneur, with over 2.5 million followers, active on the gaming scene with the Youtube channel Those two on the server. “Thanks to AR viewers we can live immersive, very dynamic and engaging experiences. Thus, while we burn calories, we also earn rewards and points for progress in the game, developing a positive “addiction” to sport, ”continues Palmieri, who also owns a gym.

The most famous exergames – An example is Supernatural Boxingwhich allows for a full-body cardio workout, or Creed, inspired by the film. Both are compatible with Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2. Also very well known BoxVR, with lessons designed by the best fitness experts. “Trying boxing in virtual reality helps to enjoy the benefits of this sport without any risk for newbies. It is enough to apply to the wrists some weights from 200gr to 1 kg to shoot or, as they say in the jargon, to do “sparring” in VR as if you were doing it with your coach or with a partner ”, explains Palmieri. Another very popular game is Beat Saber, where you move in time to the music holding a lightsaber.

There are also immersive gaming experiences that simulate different sports, from skiing to hang gliding. One example is the line Icaros, intelligent equipment that combines home fitness and VR to create exciting training experiences. The exergames allow users to experience the sensation of flying and practice different sports to strengthen specific muscle areas and immerse themselves in virtual worlds, improving their physical fitness. If smart fitness solutions like these require adequate space, those who do not have large sizes at home can try different games of FPS (First-Person Shooter), shooter for which 4-5 square meters are enough. “One of the funniest is Superhot, compatible with various devices. During the game, which apparently may seem not very “sporty”, we get down and get up, we train our reflexes, we sweat a lot. It is certainly a valid alternative for the lazy ones to burn calories and exercise even in small spaces “. concludes the expert.