Exertis Iberia agrees the distribution of Genesis and Fury, brands specialized in gaming accessories

Exertis Iberia continues to incorporate recognized partners into one of its new high-growth sectors, gaming. Thus, it has announced the distribution agreement with the multinational Impakt, of Polish origin and which specializes in peripherals and accessories for video game players.

Thanks to this agreement, Exertis will implement in Spain and Portugal the catalog of the Genesis and Fury brands aimed at gaming: mice, keyboards, headphones, mats, gamepads, gadgets for gamers, desks, ergonomic chairs, microphones and much more.

In this way, Impakt introduces its most reputable brands in the Iberian market: Genesis emphasizes cutting-edge technology for gamers, products such as the ultra-modern mechanical keyboard Thor 660 stand out, shortened by 60%, with high-quality Gateron Red switches and that are characterized by its very fast response times and a durability of up to 50 million clicks. Another example is the Nitro Onyx Black chair with an ultra ergonomic design.

Fury, on the other hand, is distinguished by a more striking design aimed at a price-competitive market.

From this brand, the 4-in-1 Thunderstreak 3.0 set stands out, which includes a keyboard, headset, mouse and mouse pad.

In the words of Marc Rodriguez Chuet, country manager of Exertis Iberia “Impakt and its brands are the perfect allies to be able to carry out a strategy of constant growth in the gaming sector. As we have commented on several occasions, this one interests us because of its proven exponential growth”.