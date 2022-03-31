Fatigue is a common symptom of many ailments, but it can also be caused simply by the change of season. Especially in this period, as spring has just begun, asthenia and weakness could be on the agenda. These seasonal change problems could be prevented or reduced by following a healthy routine. However, we must be careful because tiredness and anxiety in the change of season could instead be the symptoms of another annoying ailment. Finally, if fever were added to fatigue, we could be faced with further physical conditions.

Exhaustion and fever could be the symptoms of these pathologies not to be confused with a simple flu

Certain aches and pains are often confused with the flu because the symptoms are really similar, if not the same. The consequences, however, are very different, so you have to be careful and always have a doctor visit you. Among the most common symptoms we find asthenia and fever, which could also indicate the presence of mononucleosis. However, this disease, in some cases, could be asymptomatic, therefore difficult to recognize.

Mononucleosis is known by many as the kissing disease, precisely because of the way it is transmitted. In fact, it can happen that it is transmitted through saliva, for example using the same glass of an infected person or with a kiss. Mononucleosis is an infectious disease whose symptoms range from low-grade fever to exhaustion, but also to a sense of general malaise. It could also cause more serious complications and consequences, mainly related to organs such as the spleen and liver or to the lymph nodes. The cause of the disease is a viral infection carried by the Epstein-Barr virus, which can be diagnosed with specific laboratory tests. To prevent it, contact with the saliva of an infected person should essentially be avoided.

What is cytomegalovirus and what does it look like

Exhaustion and fever could also be symptoms belonging to another pathology: cytomegalovirus. A common and easily transmitted virus, cytomegalovirus belongs to the herpesvirus family. This infection affects between 60 and 90% of the world population and in Italy 80% of people have contracted the disease in the past. In many cases this infection has flu-like symptoms or is asymptomatic, but it would also resemble mononucleosis by symptomatology.

The immune system is able to control the production of the virus and prevents it from spreading in the body. The virus, however, can remain in the cells without giving any signs and reactivate later when there is a weakening of the immune system or due to stress. The virus would infect children and adolescents more, less adults, and can be transmitted through saliva, mucus, urine or blood transfusions. The main symptoms, as already seen, would be malaise and fever, but in the most serious cases there can also be problems with the liver and lungs.