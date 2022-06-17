Exhibition of the week: Chris Ware

Until October 10, 2022, the Center Pompidou’s Public Information Library is dedicating an exhibition to comic book author Chris Ware. More than 120 original plates, objects, sketchbooks and preparatory notes retrace the course of his work of exceptional inventiveness, already distinguished by numerous international prizes. His meticulous drawings, full of details, tell everyday life, melancholy and facetious stories that give the 9th art a new dimension. They also reveal the acuteness of his gaze on American society and the contemporary world. The BPI offers school groups specific time slots to discover the exhibition in the morning, when the space is closed to the public.

A perfectionist artist

Pursuing a work distinguished by numerous prizes, Chris Ware is one of the greatest designers of contemporary comics, exploiting for more than thirty years all the language potential of comics. He pays particular attention to all the parameters, the box and the page, the lettering, the covers and the flyleaves, everything is treated with the same perfectionism and the same inventiveness. The separation between the work of the designer and that of the publisher is no longer appropriate: Chris Ware dominates his albums from start to finish, from their conception to their manufacture, going so far as to supervise the translations of his books around the world. entire.

A chronological journey

The course of this retrospective exhibition is chronological and takes place in five spaces: “The ACME Novelty Library adventure; an editorial experience”, “Jimmy Corrigan; in search of a father”, “Building stories; much more than a book”, “From Rusty Brown to Joanne Cole; other lives than his”, “Comics & Co; a multimedia artist. A complete artist, Chris Ware has also produced a large number of objects – models, sculptures and various constructions – which are so many playful extensions of his stories. Chris Ware enjoys a unique status in comics and contemporary art.

Around the exhibition

The BPI offers 30-minute guided tours for the general public, every day, without reservation. On the other hand, the workshops only work on registration and reservation on 01 44 78 13 83 and visits@bpi.fr A series of conferences is currently being programmed.

For the school public

The exhibition is particularly suitable for high school students. 45-minute guided tours are offered to school groups in the morning when the library is closed to the public. It is necessary to reserve a time slot by e-mail visits@bpi.fr The Public Development department is available to teachers: 01 44 78 40 59 development.public@bpi.fr

Beatrice Flammang

The “Chris Ware” exhibition

The area reserved for teachers