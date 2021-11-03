Exhibitions, from Marinella Senatore to Sandro Miller – Specials

(by Marzia Apice) (ANSA) – TURIN, 03 NOV – Marinella Senatore and Sandro Miller, Fausto Melotti and Plautilla Bricci: they are some of the protagonists of the weekend’s exhibitions. TURIN – “Marinella Senatore: Make it Shine” is the artist’s first solo exhibition in Turin, set up at Mazzoleni Art from November 2 to January 29 2022: along the path the research of Senatore, which focuses on the aesthetics of resistance and transformative power social commitment, is investigated through a selection of works, mostly unpublished, characterized by a multiplicity of linguistic solutions that take shape in light sculptures, installations, paintings, pencil drawings, collages and banners.



ROME – The exhibition “A silent revolution. Plautilla Bricci painter and architect”, dedicated to the artist Plautilla Bricci (Rome, 1616 – post 1690), marks the reopening of the Corsini Gallery: set up from 5 November to 19 April 2022 and curated by Yuri Primarosa, the exhibition sheds light for the first time on the activity of Bricci, the only female architect in pre-industrial Europe, thanks to the discovery of unpublished documents on her life, the identification of new works and the restoration of her projects architectural works preserved in the State Archives of Rome (exhibited for the first time together with a new panel from a private collection).



CELLATICA (BR) – From 5 November to 13 March 2022 the Casa Museo of the Paolo and Carolina Zani Foundation hosts the temporary exhibition-dossier “The Artist’s Look. Giorgione, Carpioni, Guardi and Canaletto between mystery, myth and invention”: the works chosen for the exhibition create a dialogue with some selected paintings from the permanent collection (in particular with those by Canaletto, Bellotto, Tiepolo, Guardi), but shifting the viewer’s point of observation from the artist’s style to his identity.



CAGLIARI – From 6 November to 6 December the Basilica of San Saturnino – Cagliari Civic Museums Network hosts Antonio Porru’s personal “Apostoli”: along the way over 90 works collected in six groups – Apostles, Heaven, Lands, 1652 plague in Sanluri 2020 Pandemia , Witnesses, Terrecotte-, which reflect on the human condition by dialoguing with the architectural space.



PAVIA – At the Certosa di Pavia, from 4 November to 9 January 2022, a double appointment not to be missed: it is the exhibition “Images in song. The Choirs of the Certosa di Pavia”, curated by Emanuela Daffra with Barbara Galli, which presents four ancient illuminated chorales, two restored and two of which the next recovery is planned, exhibited open on the most beautiful pages, but which can be virtually consulted in full (both the choral 822 and the code 814, restored in 2009 by the Benedictine nuns of Viboldone, thanks to the photo taken on this occasion). Furthermore, for the first time in many centuries, the musical notations marked on the ancient parchments, which the monks of the ancient Certosa transformed into sung prayer, will be tuned to the voices of the Ancient Music Center of the Ghislieri College of the University of Pavia.



MILAN – The American artist Sandro Miller will be protagonist from 5 November at the Stelline Foundation with the project “Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich. Homage to Photographic Masters”: set up until 6 February 2022, the exhibition presents 61 images that pay homage to 34 masters of photography (Albert Watson, Annie Leibovitz, Bill Brandt, Diane Arbus, Herb Ritts, Irving Penn, Pierre et Gilles, Richard Avedon and Robert Mapplethorpe), in which John Malkovich, Miller’s friend and accomplice, interprets the subject of famous shots, transforming himself into time after time in Marilyn Monroe, Salvador Dalí, Mick Jagger, Muhammad Alì, Meryl Streep, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Andy Warhol, Albert Einstein, Ernest Hemingway and many other characters.



From October 29, Fausto Melotti’s Seven Wise Men are exhibited, in a permanent setting, in the garden of the first Cloister of the Monumental Building of the National Science and Technology Museum: the stone sculptural group, an iconic work that is part of the 20th century heritage Milanese, it interacts with the greenery and with the architectural context and condenses the multifaceted training of Melotti, engineer, musician and sculptor. (HANDLE).

