exit from the bill and keep an eye on the payment and exemption dates

The RAI canon is always a hot topic, given that so many voices have chased each other about this hated tax. Some have been confirmed, others have been denied and some have been half confirmed. First of all, the fear of a Rai license fee for mobile phones and tablets was dispelled. The RAI management had asked Parliament and many were furious. But then it fell on deaf ears. But the most important issue is that of getting out of the bill. Will it really happen? Yes, it is now confirmed, but only from 2023. So let’s see what happens in this transition year. First of all, remember that, although it is a tax considered by many to be unfair, it must still be paid, but it can also be exempted from being exempted.

Dates to know: payment and exemption

To be exempt from paying the license fee on Italian television, you have to submit a specific application, but you have to pay attention to two things. First of all, the application deadline expires on January 31st. And then woe to declare the false: yes, because in order to submit an application you have to claim not to own TV sets and lying would be serious. But be careful, because if you have already submitted an application for exemption last year, you must resubmit it. The exemption is valid for one year only. But let’s see the question of payments. Given that for this 2022 the rent is still paid in the bill (but it is the last year), we will have to take into account our type of electricity user to pay it. It is true that we all have to pay the rent, but curiously, our electricity supplier decides the times. If the electricity bill reaches us every month, we will pay the Rai license fee of 9 euros per month.

For example, if our supplier opts for quarterly billing, we will pay 27 euros every three months.

In the end, however, all 90 euros must be totaled.