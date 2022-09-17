Exit Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West would have found love in the arms of a very famous model

Kanye West would no longer be a heart to take. According to several American media, the rapper is in a relationship with the Zimbabwean model Candice Swanepoel. Nevertheless, for some, it would only be a marketing stunt.

It was the American media Page Six who revealed the idyll that Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel. But sources also tell the newspaper that it’s not really true love. According to the sources, this couple would only serve to sell the sunglasses of the new brand of Kanye West.

After Candice was announced on social media as the brand’s new face, the “new” couple partied together. They were spotted at a Fashion event weekend from New York. According TMZafter the party, they left in West’s SUV and headed to the same hotel. Meanwhile, a source told AND“Kanye and Candice come out together and their relationship is new… They connected on fashion and creativity.“

To some it’s obvious he didn’t escape West (who has the sense of marketing) that a high-profile romance would do wonders for the brand’s finances. Note that the supermodel is also the face of the brand SKIMS of… Kim kardashians. (coincidence?)