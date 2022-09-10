exit Shakira, Gérard Piqué invited to live his new idyll in broad daylight

Zapping Goal! soccer club FC Barcelona, ​​Stade Rennais: the figures of Ousmane Dembélé’s career

Due to his painful divorce with Shakira and the battle he is waging with the pop star to find the best agreement for the custody of his children Milan and Sasha, Gerard Pique is reluctant for the time being to appear in the arms of his wife. new girlfriend Clara Chia. For the moment, only a privileged few, friends of the Barça defender, have been able to see him with his new conquest.

The Spanish press is annoyed to see Clara Chia singled out and hidden

A situation that is beginning to annoy the tabloid press in Spain as it is an open secret that Gérard Piqué has already been reinstated. In the program “The summer program”, the presenter of the program Joaquin Prat spoke out against this grotesque situation: “But why couldn’t he start a new life? Who does it hurt? Doesn’t he have the right? The damage is very subjective, but it’s true that when a marriage or a couple breaks up there are people who suffer, it shows. But of course life goes on and if he has chosen the path with Clara Chía, well there you go, go for it”.

For the Iberian media, it is also absurd to attack Clara Chia by taxing her as a home wrecker without having the end of the Shakira story: “The story is over and the absurd is to continue to point finger the victims and the executioners. Let’s turn the page now that it doesn’t make any sense. What Gerard Pique is doing now is normal for a couple.