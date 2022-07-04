exit the blonde, the singer surprises her fans with a new offbeat color

Louane shares everything on Instagram, from her most daring outfits in Los Angeles to her parties that are a little too alcoholic. Lately it’s a new hair color that the singer revealed in story and which surprised her fans. Exit the blond we know him so well, the interpreter of “We were so beautiful” dared the pink. A radical change of head to participate in the Paco Rabane fashion show on July 3 during the Paris Fashion Week.

“Did I dye my hair pink again”, commented the new friend of Laeticia Hallyday in a story of her. Because yes, Louane is not at her first attempt with pink. And she did well to reiterate because this offbeat color suits her perfectly.

This hair change puts a little sparkle back in her life since her assault in Paris. On June 14, Le Parisien revealed that the 24-year-old singer had filed a complaint at a police station on 17th district of the capital, on the evening of June 13, after being drugged without her knowledge in a bar. While having a drink with her daughter Esme’s nanny, Louane reportedly experienced “strange symptoms” such as nausea, dizziness and vomiting. It was his doctor, suspecting GHB poisoning, who advised him to go to the police station.

GHB, also known as “the thief’s drug”, is an odorless and transparent drug used by sexual predators to sedate their future victims. And Louane is unfortunately not the only one to have had the terrible experience, an emblematic candidate of the Marseillais had been hospitalized last April following an ingestion of this drug without her knowledge.

Antoine FM

See also: