Exo One, review – Nerd4.life

That Exo One is inspired by 2001 A Space Odyssey is immediately obvious: as soon as you enter the first dimensional tunnel the space splits in two, producing psychedelic multicolored trails that closely recall one of the final moments of the film. Then, looking better, we understand that it is not just that: a good part of the game’s atmospheres seem to have been taken from Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece, starting from the monolithic and aimless buildings, belonging to who knows what civilization, which one meets while traveling on the planets, for arrive at the very goal of the journey we are making. A cosmic fetus is missing, but we can be satisfied with the egg on which we travel at insane speed, which theoretically does not even have room to accommodate the pilot. How do we check it? It matters little to know. Exo One it is a metaphysical experience as well as one review really difficult to write because the risk of trivializing it is really very high.

Sensations The planets of Exo One are beautiful One of the planets that we will have to cross is made up only of water: an immense oceanic expanse to be overcome at full speed while gigantic waves threaten our course. Impossible not to immediately grasp the call to one of the most spectacular and successful sequences of Interstellar by Christoper Nolan. Yet the suggestion created by the video game is very different from that of the film, in a certain sense stronger, because that sea, in some way, we are facing it directly. We can admire its immense power by entering it. The predominant sensation that the whole level conveys is a form overwhelming with anguish, a kind of feeling of the sublime that accompanies us all along the way, between the amazement at the movement of all that virtual water and the discomfort given by the lack of precise points of reference, apart from the inevitable and very distant light of yet another portal that we must reach. When our spherical spacecraft sinks into the water, everything becomes dark and the sense of bewilderment becomes overwhelming: will we be able to re-emerge? The most obvious answer is yes, since we know perfectly well what to do to get us out of trouble (technically you can’t even die, so why bother?), But at certain moments Exo One touches strings so deep that rationality ends. almost atrophied, to give way to ancestral fears.

Gameplay Some worlds convey a strong sense of anguish The Exo One player is like Friedrich’s Sea of ​​Fog Wanderer, only in constant motion. Nature dominates it, manifesting itself in the forms of remote and silent planets, where the colossal and the ruin coexist and where life seems to be almost a misunderstanding. This rarefied beauty is probably the only real reason to play with it, the fulcrum of the gameplay itself, upon which the whole experience rests. Basically we are talking about a game in which you guide a sphere and roll it on the surfaces of huge planets full of spectacular landscapes, but otherwise completely empty. As already mentioned, the goal is always the same: to reach a portal that leads to the next planet. In addition to accelerating and braking, the sphere can also use a gravitational thrust to gain speed, exploiting the unevenness that the planets are filled with as ramps, or it can glide gracefully by flattening out in the shape of a disc. On the way to the mass relays, large brutalist-style tracks that stretch towards the sky, you can collect energy globes that increase the power of the sphere and you can go through micro portals that give a strong push, helping us to reach earlier our destination.

Worlds Exo One has surreal worlds As you will have understood each world has its own characteristics, which make the trip truly unique. For example, in a particular level you have to jump between asteroids orbiting a gigantic Sun, juggling to free yourself from the gravity of the largest asteroid. In another we travel in a world made of clouds, never touching the ground, but using the clouds themselves to recharge with energy. There is also a world covered in ice, another with islands floating above a vast ocean and yet another filled with lush vegetation. In all this, the developers also try to tell us a story, as simple as it is suggestive, especially by virtue of the final visionary, which gives meaning to the whole journey. He just needs short cutscenes, mostly made up of dialogues, to do it. That said Exo One never gets lost in explanations, creating exquisite narrative voids in which the right sense of the indefinite finds space. The stylistic choice of leaving most of the game’s background on the vague works really well, because after all it is more fascinating to drive an alien sphere belonging to a civilization we know nothing about, than to get lost in the thousand details of a false mythology, which would result however unsatisfactory. On the other hand, why should there be an explanation?