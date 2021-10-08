Exodus – Gods and Kings: Christian Bale risked not making the film because he was overweight

Christian Bale was initially considered overweight by some members of the production of Exodus – Gods and Kings and risked losing the role.

Christian Bale he risked not turning Exodus – Gods and kings because he was initially considered overweight by some members of the production. The British actor, however, being one of the best quick-change artists of all time, was able to lose weight and achieve the required physique before filming began.

Exodus – Gods and Kings: Christian Bale is Moses in a scene from the biblical film

There was a moment during pre-production on the film where Bale nearly lost the role: the actor was attempting to get back in shape after playing the overweight lead in American Hustle, a part that earned him his first nomination. Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

At the time of shooting on Ridley Scott’s film, Bale was found to be overweight and the production began to toy with the idea of ​​replacing him; however, the star lived up to her reputation as a quick-change artist and was able to keep up with the times, getting fit in a few weeks.

Exodus – Gods and Kings: Christian Bale with Ridley Scott on the set

Forbes’ Scott Mendelson praised Bale while criticizing the film, according to him Scott’s film is too “dark”, lacks humor and manages to offer little space to the actors to explore different nuances of the characters preventing them from giving free rein to their interpretation artistic.

Christian Bale and Joel Edgerton in a scene from Exodus – Gods and Kings

The critic stated: “The film is terrible, despite Bale’s excellent performance, it’s a poorly written melodrama that takes what should be a passionate and emotionally heartbreaking story and drains it of all life and any dramatic interest.”

Exodus – Dei e Re has been greeted by generally negative reviews, both from the public and critics. Rotten Tomatoes reports that only 30% of 202 reviews gave it a positive rating, with an average rating of 4.96 out of 10.