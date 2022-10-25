Exodus of Colombians to the US remained at historical levels – USA – International

The exodus of Colombians to the United States remained at historic levels during September, the last month of the fiscal year in this country.

According to new figures from the Department of Homeland Security and the Border Patrol, Throughout the month of September, meetings were documented with more than 14,390 nationals trying to cross some of its borders, either illegally or to seek asylum.

The vast majority, 13,807, were registered on the southern border. The figure is very similar to those of August and July when arrests reached 14,120 and 14,015 respectively.

The number of arrests was the highest since May (19,862) and the third highest in all of 2022. In total, 130,971 people have been arrested throughout this fiscal period.

To put it in context, this figure is 50 times higher than that of 2021, when 2,500 people were arrested during the 12 months of the year.

The new statistics come a week after the Colombian government asked the US to enter the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) that would allow nationals to enter the US without a visa.

In fact, on Friday of last week the first technical meeting between officials from both countries was held to discuss this aspect and other migration issues of interest to both countries.

This year all previous records have been broken in terms of arresting illegals in the US: 2,150,000.

Although the high number of people trying to migrate to the United States is not a specific condition to deny a VWP, it is unlikely that the US would even consider it while this pressure on the border persists.

Although the number of Colombians arrested is in seventh place in terms of people with other nationalities, it was almost at the same level as the countries with the largest number of migrants other than Mexicans and Venezuelans.

Also last week, the US announced a program that allows the immediate expulsion to Mexico of all Venezuelans who arrive at the southern border, and last month there were almost 34,000.

That in exchange for a “humanitarian sponsorship” program that will allow the entry of 24,000 Venezuelans for a period of 12 months as long as they do not arrive through the land borders or try to enter illegally.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

