Exodus premieres: the last tide, a new science fiction film – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Nora Arnezeder’s beautiful face and her melodious voice contrast with those of Blakeher character, a tough astronaut, a survivor of an emergency landing on her planet – Earth – after its devastation and its population fleeing.

The French actress and singer leaves aside her pretty facets to embody this brilliant woman who has lost everything, but who is the bearer of hope for humanity, in the midst of a hostile environment. Her story articulates the story of Exodus: The Last Tide (The Colony, original title), which has just been released in cinemas in the country after its applauded debut at the Berlin Film Festival, in 2021, and many difficulties and delays due to the pandemic.

It is not the first time that Arnezeder – who owes his precious genetics to a family mix between an Austrian father and an Egyptian mother with Jewish roots – has shown that he is not afraid of getting muddy or facing characters with almost impossible missions to carry out: in the 2021 film Army of the Deadby Zack Snyder, played Lilly the Coyote, a zombie expert armed to the teeth who served as a guide through the treacherous landscape of Las Vegas infested with the walking dead.

“For me, the roles that have the most obstacles are the best. I like to be challenged and I like to play different characters; renew myself and discover myself or personal parts through my characters. I discovered many things filming Exodus: the last tide”, says the protagonist.

The film poses an apocalyptic scenario: there are no humans left on Earth. Or that is what the majority believes who emigrated to another planet, to try to survive the catastrophe resulting from wars, pandemics and climate change. There they have managed to establish themselves comfortably, but at a huge price: the high levels of radiation have not allowed them to reproduce. Humanity is doomed to extinction, so they must send a mission to their old home and try to reverse infertility. Blake head that group. Upon returning, he will discover that not all of them left Earth. The film explores relevant questions about colonization, patriarchy and infertility. It was produced by the renowned Roland Emmerich (famous for a disaster filmography that includes Independence Day, 2012 or The Day After Tomorrow), and written and directed by the Swiss Tim Fehlbaum.

This story is based on a real scientific possibility that you learned while chatting with experts on the subject…



Tim Fehlbaum (TF): Yes. Several scientists told us about things we didn’t know about space travel that we thought were interesting; for example, how traveling or perhaps living on other planets would affect the human body. There are theories that are not very clear about whether reproduction would be possible. I thought it would be interesting that, given the radiation on this new planet, they couldn’t reproduce and therefore had to return to Earth because obviously children symbolize hope for the future and the only way to prolong the race.

The film is dark, sad, wet (the Earth is flooded) and desperate. Was there something specific that attracted you to this script?



Nora Arnezeder (NA): I was drawn to Blake, his emotional arc was very interesting. She starts out very robotic because she learned from a young age to suppress her emotions. She can’t procreate on planet Kepler and when she goes to Earth, her hormone levels start to pick up, she starts to have human feelings, she gets her period for the first time. The journey is extraordinary. And I think it’s gold for an actor to play these kinds of roles. Of course, he knew Tim’s work. He made a movie called Hell that I loved. I thought, ‘He’s a serious director and the one on Exodus… it’s a great script.’ I just wanted to be in, so I auditioned, but they didn’t call me back! I waited, I waited and nothing happened, so I forgot about the project. Then they called me and said: ‘The director wants you to go to Berlin to meet you’. So I called him and I knew the role was mine.

Like Lilly in Army of the Dead, Blake here cares about others, but he’s a loner. Is it a coincidence that he is in the shoes of two characters?



NA: I think that as actors they offer us roles that reflect our lives or roles that can make us grow as human beings. But yes, I can see the similarities between Blake and Lilly. At first, they are both a bit isolated from the rest of the world and then they have to start working, teaming up with people and connecting. And they’re not necessarily used to that. I don’t know if I can make a parallel with my own life, but I do feel that we need to connect to create. We have an idea in our head, then we must let it go and connect. That is the essence of a human being. If not, we die.

In his role he feels a strong influence of Alien (1979) and the unforgettable Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver)…



NA: Yes. She was a great reference. I had a picture of him on my phone and would look at it from time to time for inspiration. I didn’t actually necessarily base my character on her, but I loved the physicality of her, she’s great, she’s fantastic. There was also a lot of a movie called Under the Skin, with Scarlett Johansson. She acted very robotic, she suppressed her emotions completely and everything was internalized. I was very inspired by watching that movie and her acting.

Why did you decide to tell the story from Blake’s perspective?

TF: I wanted the audience to feel right next to her, to find out everything and why they need to be told what’s going on. For those who stayed on Earth, she is almost like an alien and they were not interested in explaining anything to her. In fact, we decided not to subtitle what the survivors are talking about, because we wanted the audience to experience that journey of anxiety with her. I felt that this was more interesting, not to delve into that world to which it arrives so that the viewer is carried away by the current.

Were you a science fiction fan before making this film? Did you think about or want to be part of such a project before Exodus?



NA: You know what? The genre came to me. I appreciate science fiction movies, but I’m not a connoisseur. They’re not necessarily the kind of movies you’d watch. But what I love about Exodus is that it’s not entirely a sci-fi movie, but instead tackles other themes: human connection, family, friendship, and ecology.

The film was shot before the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine, is your vision of history different now?



NA: The answer is yes. Because until you live it, you have a real idea of ​​what it means, we are going through this war, this crisis, and we have to get used to it and reinvent ourselves, do you understand me? And find a way to focus even more on ourselves, even more than we used to. It is an interesting moment. Now, the questions are: are we going to learn from our past mistakes? Are we going to repeat the same mistakes over and over again? Are we going to try to find solutions or are we going to try to escape from the problem?

