exonerating Pochettino, the announcement of the club

There had already been a lot of talk between yesterday and this morning about the possible Pochettino’s exemption from PSG due to bad relations with Leonardo, sporting director of the Al Khelaifi club. Now comes the club announcement directly.

PSG: exoneration of Pochettino, the announcement of the club

There is the announcement of Paris Saint Germain on the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and Zidane as new coach. After the leak of news of these last hours, the declarations of the sporting director came directly Leonardo on the exemption of Pochettino denying the news of the arrival of Zidane. Paris Saint Germain are not experiencing a positive season at best, as the club will move up to second place in the Champions League group given the defeat suffered in comeback against Manchester City. For this reason, many have brought to light what is possible exoneration of Pochettino with PSG and the choice of Zidane by Leonardo.

All the news on the Italian transfer market and beyond: CLICK HERE

Transfer market: Leonardo talks about Pochettino and Zidane at PSG

The sporting director of the Paris Saint-Germain Lonardo spoke about Zidane and Pochettino for the bench of the French club. Because according to the latest market news the PSG would have an agreement with Zidane to replace Pochettino at the end of the season or even during the current season. At the moment, however, by Leonardo comes denials about the arrival of Zidane in place of Pochettino at PSG. These are his words in an interview withAFP: “We have a lot of respect for Zidane’s career as a manager and player even before, but we haven’t had any contact with him”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Transfer market: Rangnick Manchester United contract

PSG: no Zidane, Pochettino remains

Leonardo denies the arrival of Zidane but does not leave Pochettino’s bench calm which is not fully convincing the company. The former Tottenham is one of Manchester United’s goals for next season, so there has been a lot of talk about Zidane at PSG in place of Pochettino but Leonardo, just for now, keep the rumors away.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> PSG: Pochettino resignation, the latest