exorbitant price for a rare model

A Nissan Nismo for sale: the Japanese supercar is a rare model and has a really exorbitant price

A Nissan on sale. It is one of the last copies of the Nismo 400R, a rare version of the Nissan GT-R R33 whose value is about two million dollars.

There Japanese car it was built in the 90s – in 1997 to be precise – but, despite no longer “very young“, Is still sought after by collectors all over the world a bit like all Japanese cars of the last century, also and above all for the massive possibilities of interventions and modifications on the engine, qualities very appreciated also by tuners.

There Nismus, as communicated by Nissan, it was built in just 40 specimens in this version that actually leads to the extreme GT-R R33. Under the hood, in fact, a frightening engine roars; it is a 6-cylinder twin-turbo and made by Reinik by ben 400 horsepower and 470 Nm of torque that can touch you 300 Km / h top speed and take less than 4 seconds to go from 0 to 100.

Made in 1997, the letter “R” of the initials refers to the word Racing, demonstrating how this car has a racing spirit and has been decidedly built by inheriting components and techniques from the cars protagonists in sports competitions, from the Japanese single-make championships to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Nissan Nismo, the selling price of the car

The Nismo, in the car body, it was deeply revised. Distorted aerodynamics, with the insertion of bulkheads on the bumper and a decidedly remarkable wing on the rear, made of carbon fiber. The bottom is also brand new, faired, which is connected and ends with the rear extractor. The car is naturally equipped with the rear all-wheel drive.

As for the bodywork, however, the Midnight Purple, purplish, is sought after but there are only 19 examples in circulation of the 400R Deep Marine Blue, dark color tone of the car for sale. The components of this car were exclusively commissioned by Nismo, which raises the car’s rating up to 1.6 million pounds (about 2 million euros) as you can read on the HJA website on which the car is on offer.

Drive on the right, in a video you can also see the car at work on the German circuit of Nurburgring, a real temple of speed. The car juggles as best it could in curves, also showing great grip and precision in both slow and fast ones.

