expand what you want for free

Do you need to enlarge the letters of a book? Surely this list of magnifying glass apps will be very helpful. Fully recommended for older people.

The mobile devices they are one of the most versatile pieces of equipment that exist, since thanks to them it is possible to carry out various tasks from the comfort of your hand, especially those that integrate different cameras.

And although each of the cameras has a specific function, it is possible to get the most out of it. maximum advantage through the applications found in google play.

If you want to know how to use your mobile device as a magnifying glassespecially to see larger letters or sentences, take a look at this selection of magnifying glass apps for mobile: expand what you want totally free.

Best Magnifying Glass Apps for Android

The magnifier apps that you will see below are designed under Artificial Intelligence (AI)which improves the image quality to some extent.

Magnifying glass by simple_app

Magnifying glass is an application developed by simple_app, and which presents a 4.5 star rating With millions of downloads, this app is one of the favorites by people of the Third Agesince many of them suffer from visual impairment.

This app is used for enlarge small letters or wordsand it’s perfect for read drug description, enjoy a healthy reading of books, read descriptions of electronic boards, among other things. The zoom that the app presents varies between 1X up to 10X.

Magnifying glass by App2U

Another of the magnifier apps to take into account is Magnifying glass developed by App2U. This particular app goes a little further, since apart from power enlarge text and images correctly quite tiny, it has various tools that make it quite interesting for the user.

The app has a simple editorwhich is capable of adding annotations, increase lighting, define areas that are blurry, invert colors, and much more. All this is possible in real time, and for greater comfort and definition of the images you can use the device flash.

magnifying glass with flashlight

magnifying glass with flashlight It is a fairly precise app, it perfectly fulfills what it promises. Thanks to this app you can easily expand those little letters that are hard to see when reading. In addition, it has quite interesting functions, making it one of the favorites when choosing.

It has zoom 1x up to 10Xits autofocus is one of the best and when scanning a reading the app will increase the size of the letters. As if that were not enough, you can take the photos you want and it includes a mode “negative”highlighting those details that are not seen with the naked eye.

Magnifying glass by Pony Mobile

the developer Pony Mobile you have created your version of Magnifying glass, which shares similar functions to other apps on the market. Also, you can accurately enlarge fairly small images or text and offers the possibility of magnify from 1x to 10x without losing definition.

Something interesting that this application presents is the possibility of freeze imagethis way is much easier appreciate the details that you find yourself observing. And as if that were not enough, you can use the mobile flashlight to better appreciate the images or texts.

Magnifying glass – magnifying lens with light

If you haven’t decided yet magnifier app you must use, then try Magnifying glass – magnifying lens with light. It is a good option, since its operation is extremely easy and at the time of executing it it will come with x5 magnificationso you only have to adjust it with your fingers to choose the right size.

You will have the possibility freeze image and even capture it to better observe the details. Ultimately, the app is perfect for use in dark environmentssince thanks to the camera flash you will have better definition.

As an additional point, we can highlight that the pocket tool allows modify the brightness of the image and use the negative mode for high contrast.

Magnifying glass and flashlight (Magnifier)

Magnifying glass and flashlight (Magnifier) is another of the best magnifier apps what can you find for increase text and images easily and accurately. Being quite popular among the community, it has the same functions as the applications mentioned above.

With this tool you will be able to freeze the screen and you will have a significant increase in 1X up to 10X, best of all, without losing quality. You can also make screenshots and much more.

Thanks to its ease of use, it has become one of the applications preferred by electronics professionals, since when welding tiny parts it becomes much easier. In addition, it allows regulate the flash and increase or decrease the potential of light for a better job.

Magnifying Glass by Digitalchemy, LLC

the app Magnifying Glass by Digitalchemy, LLC is another alternative digital magnification For the users. Thanks to its automatic increase you can visualize very small objects. With it you will be able to freeze precisely any image and visualize without blurring anything.

Despite complying with the basic functions of magnifier appthis tool has a bonus dark modewhich is very useful for rest the eyes of the elderlythis function will make everything dark and just stand out in an intense white color the necessary areas, greatly favoring the battery of your mobile device.

Magnifier : Smart Magnifier

Last but not least we have Magnifier : Smart Magnifieranother application designed for increase digitally everything you point with the lens of your mobile camera. It has a special flashlight, which you can regulate to your liking. You can also make screenshots and make some basic settings.

With Magnifier : Smart Magnifier will you be able to do 1X up to 10X zoom maintaining excellent quality, and thanks to its Artificial intelligence you will be able to quickly detect the smallest letters and make them as legible as possible.

If you have problems with your eyesight or you simply like to detail each image in depth, don’t hesitate to download any of these magnifier apps for android.

