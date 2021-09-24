Expats: Amazon Studios denies Nicole Kidman’s release

READ ALSO: Nicole Kidman arrives in Hong Kong but does not respect the quarantine, the controversy breaks out

Amazon Studios denied the Hong Kong press reports that Nicole Kidman has abandoned the production of the series Expats, in progress in Hong Kong.

An Amazon spokesperson said in an email sent to Variety:

“Nicole finished as expected, she didn’t leave sooner. She always had other projects she was busy with. Production is not stalled or paused, it has always continued to shoot without her ”.

Kidman representatives in Australia did not comment on the news.

Since filming began, Hong Kong media have reported that Wang and Kidman had a fight while filming in a street market.

HK01, a Hong Kong online publication, reported Sunday that Kidman and the director Lulu Wang (The Farewell) had creative differences that led to the series being discontinued.

The criticisms

The show, based on the novel by Janice YK Lee, recounts the privileged lives of a group of expatriate women. The details of the Kidman character, producer of the series, have not been confirmed by Amazon.

Wang and the series have been criticized for the fact that the show focuses on the lives of a minority group of wealthy foreigners, mostly Caucasians.

Over the summer, many of Wang’s social media posts were criticized for an apparent sense of arrogance and indifference to Hong Kong’s political environment, and for her claims that she is making an independent film.

The quarantine controversy

In August, Hong Kong residents did not like the government’s decision to exempt Kidman from the rigorous quarantine that required residents and tourists to remain in hotel lockdown for two to three weeks. We do not know if the government has financed the production or if it has offered tax incentives.

The South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s leading English-language newspaper, branded the production: “Deaf”, the Australian press as the Sydney Morning Herald and theAustralian Financial Review they were particularly critical.

Time magazine delved into ‘white privileges’ and cited how the production tried in vain to orientalize a Hong Kong street market by adding Chinese lanterns and scrolls as props.

Aquaman 2

Also according to HK01, Kidman will head first to Australia and then to the UK to shoot scenes for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, before his potential return to Expats. It should be remembered that Kidman’s return in the James Wan has not yet been officially confirmed.

Similar stories have been published since Hong Kong Standard, from South China Morning Post and from Oriental Daily.

Variety source