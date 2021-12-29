Zeman also commented on the possible farewell of the Napoli captain: “It would be a shame, he dreamed of winning at home”

“Here they are sure it is done, they are waiting for it in March. “During an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Sebastian Giovinco confirms the increasingly insistent rumors of an agreement reached, on the basis of 6 million euros net per season for five years, between the Toronto Fc And Lorenzo Insigne, but at the same time warns the captain of the Naples: “On a professional level you have to expect to disappear from the radar”.

The World 2022 is at the gates and the Atomic Ant, who played there for four years in Toronto and in Mls, tells what he experienced: “I lost the national team, I lost visibility – he said – If you are willing to give up these things, it is an experience that I recommend to everyone. Less visibility, more liveability “.

See also



Naples

Naples, the former agent: “Insigne in Canada? They are life choices”



“Personally, I felt comfortable on a human level and I found a city where life is easy – added Giovinco – But it seems strange to me that he goes away because he is the captain of Napoli and I don’t think he gives up a team fighting for the Scudetto on two feet “.

His former coach in Pescara also commented on Insigne’s possible farewell, Zdenek Zeman, which a The Gazzetta dello Sport he declared: “For me he always remains Neapolitan, the point is that today football has become a business also for the players. But I would be sorry because as a boy I know him. He has always lived for Naples. As a child he dreamed of that shirt, he grew up in the nursery, then became captain. If he went to Canada, it would be a great loss for all of Italian football. “

See also



Market

Toronto doubles: an offer is ready for Belotti

