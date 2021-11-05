expect two strong sell-offs over the next six months

Raoul Pal, former Goldman Sachs hedge fund manager and founder of Real Vision, is convinced that social media experts are wrong and that the bullish cycle of the cryptocurrency market will not end by the end of the year.

On November 3, during an interview with Real Vision, Pal speculates that the current bull run it won’t end in December, like in 2015 and 2017, but that it will extend further, culminating between March and June.

According to Pal, the crypto market “will suffer a strong sell-off“, potentially collapsing twice over the next six months.

“My guess is that we will probably see a sell-off, and then bounce back up again: this is the most painful path and usually markets tend to take that path.”

On-chain data provider Econometrics suggests that, if the current cycle follows the same pattern as in 2017, the next BTC spike could hit you at $ 253,800.

Over the course of 2021 Pal became increasingly bullish on Ethereum, describing it in August as “the biggest trade“He reported that the upcoming launch of Ethereum 2.0 and the potential launch of an Ethereum ETF in the first half of 2022 could be catalysts for a mighty rally, expanding access to the cryptocurrency market and attracting large institutions.

“Institutions tend to make asset allocation decisions by quarters, and my guess is that between January and March next year we will see a huge influx.”

Regarding the scarcity of the asset, he added:

“Everyone is staking their ETH, generating an incredible imbalance between supply and demand: only 11% of the total ETH supply is available. Everything else is stuck”.

Raoul Pal then concluded:

“This means that we will most likely see an extended cycle, which could last until March-June: this would be a new phase.”

Since its development in 2009, Bitcoin’s performance has been strongly correlated with the halving event – the halving of the reward for each block that reduces the supply of BTC – splitting market cycles for about four years.

Previous halvings occurred in 2012 and 2016, with the latest halving occurring in May 2020. Given Bitcoin’s 7.3x increase since the latter episode, a growing audience of analysts believe that, with adoption mainstream, halving cycles will impact less and less.