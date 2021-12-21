Expected 12 years, paid 3 times. Part of maxi nuclear reactor in Finland

NurPhoto via Getty Images From left: New OL3 EPR (Unit 3, Olkiluoto-3), OL2 (Unit 2) and OL1 (Unit 1) nuclear reactors at thr Olkiluoto nuclear power plant in Olkiluoto, Eurajoki, Finland on 17 August 2017. (Photo by Antti Yrjonen / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Twelve years of delay and tripled costs, but the OL3 nuclear reactor of the Finnish Olkiluoto plant is in operation. The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority in Finland has granted the country’s fifth nuclear reactor permission to initiate and conduct low-power tests. Olkiluoto 3 (OL3), of the TVO nuclear power plant (Teollisuuden Voima Oyj), was started in the night between 20 and 21 December 2021, at 3.22. Built by the French group Areva, the reactor will supply electricity to 30% of its capacity in January, to reach full capacity in June 2022. It is the most powerful nuclear power plant in Europe, which relaunches the French nuclear program, slowed down due to technical problems and financial.

The program arrives twelve years behind schedule and a cost tripled compared to the original three billion euros, and this will force Areva to pay a one billion penalty to the Finnish client.

“The start-up time is historic,” commented TVO, recalling that the last nuclear reactor commissioned in Finland was forty years ago, while in all of Europe it was fifteen years ago. It was 2006 when an Areva EPR began to be built in the French plant of Flamanville (Manche), in Normandy, just as a response to the delays of the Finnish plant in Olkiluoto.

The reactor will increase Finland’s electricity generation capacity by 1,600 megawatts and produce around 14% of the country’s electricity once normal production starts, and the share of electricity produced from nuclear power will rise to around 40%. By comparison, the maximum wind power generation capacity in Finland is 2,500 megawatts. After startup, the power level of OL3 will be gradually increased and commissioning tests will be implemented at each power level. The generation during the test phase can be followed on the TVO website.

“This moment will forever be remembered as a demonstration of persistent work in commissioning our new plant unit,” said TVO Vice President of Power Generation Marjo Mustonen, and “reflects strong nuclear professionalism and willingness to to make Finland’s biggest climate act a reality ”. With this result, added OL3 Project Director, Jouni Silvennoinen, “we culminate a wonderful key point of the project and we have something even better in store for January, when the reactor will be connected to the national grid and electricity production will begin. “.

The reactor will improve the country’s self-sufficiency, imports from Russia and Sweden may decline, but whether and how it will affect current energy prices remains to be seen.

At the same time, a record number of Finnish citizens are in favor of nuclear energy in Finland. According to research commissioned by Finnish Energy, 50% of people would like to increase the share of nuclear power in energy production and 25% find the current level adequate, but only 18% would decrease nuclear production.

The construction and the delays

The construction of the third reactor of the Olkiluoto plant was started on 12 August 2005 by the French company Areva and the German Siemens AG and the contract cost was approximately 3.2 billion euros.

Already in 2009, however, the year in which the reactor should have worked, Areva estimated that the final cost would have become 5.3 billion. The date was also starting to change: first it was corrected in 2012 and then in the first half of 2013. In the same 2009 Siemens AG announced that it wanted to abandon the project.

In December 2011, the TVO announced that the nuclear plant would go into operation in August 2014, but in September the two companies, still together, said that the works would not be completed before late 2018. By October 2017, however, the cost of the plant had reached the figure of 8.5 billion euros.

Finally, in June 2018, operations were still postponed to September 2019, until now that the reactor comes into operation, after two years of pandemic and with tripled costs.

How OL3 works

It is an EPR system with third generation technology. To start the reactor, so-called primary neutron sources are needed, which today have been placed in three fuel groups in the reactor. These sources release neutrons, which initiate the splitting of atomic nuclei. This chain reaction is what keeps the nuclear reactor running.

Today there are also some more advanced industrial projects, which often incorporate improvements in both safety and cost-effectiveness. They are those of Generation III +, but less revolutionary than the prototypes of Generation IV nuclear reactors. A prototype of these is the Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor (ESBWR), which is based on the principles of BWR models.

The other two reactors at the Olkiluoto site are of the BWR type.